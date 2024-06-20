QB Trevor Lawrence signs Jaguars’ contract extension

Trevor Lawrence’s mega-extension with the Jaguars is on the books.

Lawrence signed his five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars Thursday morning before meeting with reporters at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville.

“Signed my name on the thing so it’s done, it’s official,” Lawrence said.

His contract reportedly includes $142 million fully guaranteed and up to $200 million in total guarantees. It will keep Lawrence tied to the Jaguars through the 2030 season.

With a $55 million average annual value, Lawrence’s deal ties Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s to make them the highest-paid players in NFL history.

Lawrence’s signing marked the second time Jacksonville handed out the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason. Edge rusher Josh Allen became the Jaguars’ first hundred-million-dollar player in April when he agreed to a five-year, $141.3 million deal.

Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, Lawrence has started 50 games in three seasons for the Jaguars and completed 63.8% of his passes for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

After enduring Jacksonville’s failed Urban Meyer experiment his rookie year, Lawrence completed 65.9% of his passes for 8,129 yards with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, as Jacksonville went 19-17 (including the playoffs) under head coach Doug Pederson between 2022-23.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire