QB transfer Jamie Newman spurns Oregon for Georgia

Graduate transfer Jamie Newman's search for a new team was over almost as quickly as it began.

He has made his decision.

I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey. After careful evaluation, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer. As I look ahead, I am excited about joining such a great football program under the leadership of Coach Smart and offensive coordinator Coach Cooley. I believe in UGA's amazing staff, great football program and the passionate fans supporting this team. Most importantly, I am ready to get to work, ready to make new friendships and committed to contributing to this great program. UGA and Coach Smart, thank you for this amazing opportunity. This journey will surely be on that I will never ever forget.

Newman made the committment a day after QB Jake Fromm decided he would forgo his final season and enter the NFL Draft.

Newman, who last season led the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, announced his intent to transfer on Decemeber 31st.

Hours after the news broke, there appeared to be a possibility that Newman could end up in Eugene.

Sources: There's mutual interest between former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman and Oregon. The Ducks have emerged as the favorite for the Wake Forest transfer. Big void in Eugene with the departure of Justin Herbert. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2019

Newman completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs.

Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Newman took over as the starter for the final four games of the 2018 season after Sam Hartman went down with a broken leg. He was 3-1 in that stretch.

Not all is lost for the Ducks. They already had a likely successor to Justin Herbert.

Tyler Shough, a redshirt freshman from a Chandler, AZ, is the most likely to be under center for Oregon next season and his proven worthy of the starting role. Learning under Herbert for two seasons, Shough has absorbed everything and knows what he needs to do to carry himself during practice and take command during a game.

This season, the Pac-12 Champion and Rose Bowl Champion Ducks got its most substantial glimpse of Herbert's likely successor in Oregon's win over Nevada.

Shough finished 8-of-9 for 92 yards and two touchdowns. While he didn't drop any jaws with big downfield throws, he did display solid decision-making, showcased his accurate arm and toughness under pressure.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound passer made a couple heads up plays, including one flick to tight end Spencer Webb while getting blitzed on third and nine and showed off his mobility with a 11-yard run. Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal reflected that if Shough hadn't been tripped up, he would have gone for more.

I come off as a tall, lanky guy that's not super fast but I can be sneaky fast. I've been working on it a lot this offseason so it is kind of nice to get into those scenarios. –Tyler Shough

Since joining the Duck football program, Shough's added 10 pounds of muscle and stole the show in Oregon's spring game. Last May, he returned to Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz, where he earned academic honors and finished with a 4.0 plus GPA, to walk in his graduation.

One thing I've seen out of Tyler is, he's a lot more confident and he's a lot more precise with what he does. He knows what he's doing. (Herbert) is putting a great role model on him. Whenever Tyler is in the game it's just like (Herbert) is in the game. Really, they are two of the same to me. - Wide receiver Bryan Addison

Shough has limited game experience, going 12 of 15 for 144 yards with three touchdowns in five games this season. However, his teammates and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who recruited him, say he's got what it takes to be a starting Pac-12 quarterback.

I think Tyler is going to be a really promising young quarterback in this conference. Given the right opportunity and guidance he'll be as good as anybody. –Marcus Arroyo

Shough will have some competition for to earn the starter role, who will face Ohio State in Oregon's second game of the season. The Ducks also have freshman Cale Millen and added the No. 3 pro-style quarterback, Jay Butterfield, and No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, Robby Ashford.

Shough has a head start on the other quarterbacks but will likely benefit from the competition.

He has a good relationship with a lot of guys on this team. I think he can definitely step up and lead his team to win championships. I see a dude that will continue to work hard day in, day out. –Johnny Johnson III

It's a new era of Oregon football and it's looking like 2020 will be the Shough show.

