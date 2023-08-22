QB transfer Hudson Card is one of Purdue football's 5 team captains for 2023 season

WEST LAFAYETTE — Hudson Card was the prized transfer portal quarterback.

Now, the former Texas Longhorn will be one of five Purdue football team captains.

"He was by far the most vote getter for captain," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said after Tuesday's practice. "That's voted on by his peers and so that was good to see."

Purdue Boilermaker quarterback Hudson Card (1) runs a drill during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Walters also announced senior safety Sanoussi Kane, senior receiver TJ Sheffield, senior center Gus Hartwig and sophomore outside linebacker Nic Scourton will join Card as team captains.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

