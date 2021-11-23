QB Trace McSorley signed by Cardinals off of Ravens’ practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have used practice squad call ups quite a bit during the 2021 season in order to get contributions from players who they couldn’t fit on the active roster for many different reasons. The team has put together a solid practice squad with players who can contribute when called upon.

However, Baltimore lost one of those players on Monday, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Arizona Cardinals had signed quarterback Trace McSorley to their active roster off of Baltimore’s practice squad. The move comes one day after McSorley was elevated to the Ravens’ active roster for their Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Arizona is signing QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad and on to the Cardinals’ roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

McSorley has played in three games at the NFL level, completing 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown while also rushing five times for 17 yards. He was a sixth-round pick in 2019 by Baltimore, and was acting as the Ravens’ third quarterback despite being on the practice squad. It would not be shocking whatsoever to see the team bring in another quarterback in the coming days. They have a few options, including quarterback Kenji Bahar, who spent time with the team in training camp during the 2021 offseason.