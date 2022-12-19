QB Trace McSorley could start for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals already lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season. Their backup, Colt McCoy, is now in league concussion protocols and his status for the Cardinals’ Week 16 home matchup Christmas night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is certainly in doubt.

That means Trace McSorley could end up starting.

McSorley did not fare will in relief of McCoy on Sunday in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. He completed 7-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions.

Of course, he had to play with only few practice reps leading up to the game.

Unless McCoy clears protocols before Wednesday, McSorley will get all the starter reps.

That could mean adjustments.

“We’ll try to adapt to what we think he does best,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game on Sunday. “If he gets this week, we’ll put in things that he likes and he’s comfortable with.”

The team is confident in McSorley’s abilities.

“He’s the guy who will get better with the more reps he has,” Kingsbury said. “We’ve seen him operate at a high level at times.”

