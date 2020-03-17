QB, tight end, receiver top priorities for Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Phillip Dorsett, FS/ST Nate Ebner, DT Danny Shelton, RT Marshall Newhouse, C Ted Karras, LB Elandon Roberts, K Nick Folk, LB Shilique Calhoun, C James Ferentz.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Adam Butler.

NEEDS: Brady's decision to leave New England means Patriots could be in quarterback market for first time in two decades. Jarrett Stidham is only other QB on 53-man roster. New England's offense struggled last season without consistency in receiving group and at tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement. Both positions need to be addressed. Depth at linebacker is another focal point. Van Noy is leaving for Miami and Roberts is also likely to garner attention on open market. It's same situation on offensive line. Joe Thuney, one of top guards, was franchised. Ted Karras probably isn't long-term solution at center if David Andrews can't return after sitting out 2019.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9 million.

