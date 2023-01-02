QB Teddy Bridgewater sustained broken finger vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got his second start of the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he left the game in the third quarter.

The broadcast continued to show Bridgewater in the blue medical tent with sideline reporter Evan Washburn explaining that the training staff was trying to stint the injury. However, he wasn’t able to return, leaving the game to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

After the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that Bridgewater sustained a broken finger on his throwing hand. This injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the remainder of the year if they make the postseason.

With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, Miami will probably have Thompson start against the New York Jets in Week 18. They may also sign a quarterback before the game, as they worked two out prior to the weekend.

List

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 17

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire