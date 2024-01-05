QB Taulia Tagovailoa seeks transfer waiver after record-setting career at Maryland

Despite opting out of Maryland's Music City Bowl matchup against Auburn, seemingly in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per numerous reports.

The former Alabama football quarterback and younger brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa has technically run out of eligibility, playing four seasons in a five-year span. Per numerous reports, he would need to apply for a waiver for an extra season of eligibility. Should he receive it, the graduate transfer would have another year to add to his already-impressive college football résumé.

Taulia Tagovailoa set a Big Ten record in 2023 with 11,356 career passing yards during his career at Maryland. After leading the Terrapins to a bowl game for the third straight season, Tagovailoa opted out of the Music City Bowl game to focus on his future.

“When he came to sit down and then he made the decision that he didn’t want to play in the bowl game in an effort to pursue future opportunities, whether it be the NFL, whether it be transferring, if in fact there were more time available, it was a pretty easy conversation because the mutual respect was there,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said on 105.7 “The Fan” in Baltimore on Dec. 22.

Here's what you need to know about Taulia Tagovailoa's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Taulia Tagovailoa stats

After a limited role in his freshman year at Alabama, Taulia Tagovailoa opted to transfer to Maryland ahead of the 2020 season. His brief stint with the Crimson Tide involved five games, in which he completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a single touchdown. Seeking a more prominent role, Tagovailoa made the move to Maryland for the 2019 season, a decision that significantly shaped his collegiate career.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 11, 2023.

Over four seasons with the Terrapins, Tagovailoa emerged as the Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader, amassing an impressive 11,356 yards. As the starting quarterback from 2021 to 2023, he guided the Terrapins to three consecutive bowl game appearances.

Tagovailoa set multiple records at Maryland, including passing touchdowns (77), career completions (955), completion percentage (67.1), and 300-yard games (15), complemented by 13 rushing touchdowns. In his final season at Maryland, he accumulated 3,377 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, nearly matching his single-season career high.

Here's a year-by-year look at his passing stats at Alabama and Maryland:

2019 (Alabama): 9 of 12 passing (75%) for 100 yards and a touchdown

2020 (Maryland): 75 of122 passing (61.5%) for 1,011 and seven touchdowns to seven interceptions

2021 (Maryland): 328 of 474 passing (69.2%) for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions

2022 (Maryland): 262 of 391 passing (67%) for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions

2023 (Maryland): 290 of 437 passing (66.4%) for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions

Taulia Tagovailoa eligibility

After a prodigious career in college football, Tagovailoa reportedly would need to get cleared for an extra season of eligibility to find a new team in the transfer portal. As he has technically used up all his eligibility, the quarterback may be able to gain that extra year of eligibility through a waiver.

Tagovailoa has taken advantage of the COVID-related free year in 2020 and remains ineligible for a medical redshirt throughout his college years, as the maximum threshold for redshirting in a given year is playing in four games.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Tagovailoa filed for a re-instatement waiver with the NCAA on Thursday for an extra year of eligibility. Whether or not the waiver is granted could come down to a game he played for Alabama in 2019 as the third string quarterback when he played the final two snaps as a way to honor his brother, Tua, who suffered a severe hip injury.

“Honestly, if I could do it again, hopefully my brother doesn’t get injured and I’m not in that emotional state where I want to play in the game. If I got to do it over again, I wouldn’t have played in the game," Taulia Tagovailoa told Thamel. "Coach asked me if I wanted to go in. Of course I wanted to go in and play for my brother. And that’s what happened.”

If he cannot secure a waiver, the signal-caller possesses the arm skills necessary to secure a spot on an NFL roster, potentially as a late-round draft pick or even as an undrafted free agent.

