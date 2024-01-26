QB stats under Panthers HC Dave Canales since 2018
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers officially hired Dave Canales as their new head coach. And as their new head coach, his greatest task will be getting the most out of soon-to-be second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
So, can he?
Well, if his past work is any indication, Young is going to have a lot more fun than he did in his rookie campaign.
Whether he was a quarterbacks coach, a passing game coordinator or an offensive coordinator, here’s what Canales helped produce from his team’s starters in the past six seasons:
2018: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach
Completion percentage: 65.6
Passing yards: 3,448
Passing touchdowns: 35
Interceptions: seven
Yards per attempt: 8.1
Passer rating: 110.9*
*Career-best
*Pro Bowl selection
2019: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach
Completion percentage: 66.1
Passing yards: 4,110
Passing touchdowns: 31
Interceptions: five*
Yards per attempt: 8.0
Passer rating: 106.3
*Career-best
*Pro Bowl selection
2020: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Canales’ position: passing game coordinator
Completion percentage: 68.8*
Passing yards: 4,212
Passing touchdowns: 40*
Interceptions: 13
Yards per attempt: 7.5
Passer rating: 105.1
*Career-bests
*Pro Bowl selection
2021: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Canales’ position: passing game coordinator
Completion percentage: 64.8
Passing yards: 3,113
Passing touchdowns: 25
Interceptions: six
Yards per attempt: 7.8
Passer rating: 103.1
*Pro Bowl selection
2022: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)
Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach
Completion percentage: 69.8*
Passing yards: 4,282*
Passing touchdowns: 30*
Interceptions: 11
Yards per attempt: 7.5
Passer rating: 100.9
*Career-bests
*Pro Bowl selection
2023: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Canales’ position: offensive coordinator
Completion percentage: 64.3*
Passing yards: 4,044*
Passing touchdowns: 28*
Interceptions: 10
Yards per attempt: 7.1
Passer rating: 94.6
*Career-bests
[lawrence-related id=689862,689842,689845]