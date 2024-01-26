QB stats under Panthers HC Dave Canales since 2018

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers officially hired Dave Canales as their new head coach. And as their new head coach, his greatest task will be getting the most out of soon-to-be second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

So, can he?

Well, if his past work is any indication, Young is going to have a lot more fun than he did in his rookie campaign.

Whether he was a quarterbacks coach, a passing game coordinator or an offensive coordinator, here’s what Canales helped produce from his team’s starters in the past six seasons:

2018: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 65.6

Passing yards: 3,448

Passing touchdowns: 35

Interceptions: seven

Yards per attempt: 8.1

Passer rating: 110.9*

*Career-best

*Pro Bowl selection

2019: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 66.1

Passing yards: 4,110

Passing touchdowns: 31

Interceptions: five*

Yards per attempt: 8.0

Passer rating: 106.3

*Career-best

*Pro Bowl selection

2020: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Canales’ position: passing game coordinator

Completion percentage: 68.8*

Passing yards: 4,212

Passing touchdowns: 40*

Interceptions: 13

Yards per attempt: 7.5

Passer rating: 105.1

*Career-bests

*Pro Bowl selection

2021: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Canales’ position: passing game coordinator

Completion percentage: 64.8

Passing yards: 3,113

Passing touchdowns: 25

Interceptions: six

Yards per attempt: 7.8

Passer rating: 103.1

*Pro Bowl selection

2022: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 69.8*

Passing yards: 4,282*

Passing touchdowns: 30*

Interceptions: 11

Yards per attempt: 7.5

Passer rating: 100.9

*Career-bests

*Pro Bowl selection

2023: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Canales’ position: offensive coordinator

Completion percentage: 64.3*

Passing yards: 4,044*

Passing touchdowns: 28*

Interceptions: 10

Yards per attempt: 7.1

Passer rating: 94.6

*Career-bests

