Advertisement

QB stats under Panthers HC Dave Canales since 2018

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers officially hired Dave Canales as their new head coach. And as their new head coach, his greatest task will be getting the most out of soon-to-be second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

So, can he?

Well, if his past work is any indication, Young is going to have a lot more fun than he did in his rookie campaign.

Whether he was a quarterbacks coach, a passing game coordinator or an offensive coordinator, here’s what Canales helped produce from his team’s starters in the past six seasons:

2018: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 65.6
Passing yards: 3,448
Passing touchdowns: 35
Interceptions: seven
Yards per attempt: 8.1
Passer rating: 110.9*
*Career-best
*Pro Bowl selection

2019: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 66.1
Passing yards: 4,110
Passing touchdowns: 31
Interceptions: five*
Yards per attempt: 8.0
Passer rating: 106.3
*Career-best
*Pro Bowl selection

2020: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: passing game coordinator

Completion percentage: 68.8*
Passing yards: 4,212
Passing touchdowns: 40*
Interceptions: 13
Yards per attempt: 7.5
Passer rating: 105.1
*Career-bests
*Pro Bowl selection

2021: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: passing game coordinator

Completion percentage: 64.8
Passing yards: 3,113
Passing touchdowns: 25
Interceptions: six
Yards per attempt: 7.8
Passer rating: 103.1
*Pro Bowl selection

2022: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: quarterbacks coach

Completion percentage: 69.8*
Passing yards: 4,282*
Passing touchdowns: 30*
Interceptions: 11
Yards per attempt: 7.5
Passer rating: 100.9
*Career-bests
*Pro Bowl selection

2023: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ position: offensive coordinator

Completion percentage: 64.3*
Passing yards: 4,044*
Passing touchdowns: 28*
Interceptions: 10
Yards per attempt: 7.1
Passer rating: 94.6
*Career-bests

[lawrence-related id=689862,689842,689845]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire