Don't look now, but the NFC South now has one of the NFL's best crops of quarterbacks.

The division obviously got a boost when Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the South has two incumbents with very strong pedigrees in New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan.

And don't forget about former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater, who replaces Cam Newton as the Carolina Panthers' high-upside starter.

"The NFC South is turning into QB South," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn quipped Wednesday, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Quinn is well aware of what Brady brings, though -- his former team hasn't lost the AFC East since 2008 -- and knows the Bucs are an immediate threat with the six-time Super Bowl champion under center.

"I think that makes the division more competitive. It will be a battle, man," Quinn said, via ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure.

Brees apparently agrees with Quinn's assessment.

"Yeah, well, the division just got a little bit better, didn't it?" the veteran quarterback told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday during an appearance on "The Ellen Show," via ESPN.com.

" ... Our division has Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and myself with the Saints. It's always been a very challenging division, and it just kicked up a notch."

Brees' Saints still are the betting favorites to win their fourth straight NFC South title. Brady's Bucs are right behind them, though, and if the soon-to-be-43-year-old QB gets on the same page with offensive weapons Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay could snap that streak.

As for the AFC East? With Jarrett Stidham (Patriots), Josh Allen (Bills), Sam Darnold (Jets) and whichever QB the Dolphins land on in the 2020 NFL Draft, it's safe to say they've slid in the Division QB Power Rankings.

QB South? Saints' Drew Brees, Falcons' Dan Quinn react to Tom Brady joining division originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston