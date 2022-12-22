QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

colorado transfers

Deion Sanders’ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.

Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from a verbal commitment to Florida State, was an unprecedented move. No five-star recruit had ever signed with an FCS school out of high school.

Deion Sanders spent three seasons at Jackson State, winning two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. He was hired by Colorado earlier this month and in his first meeting wit his new team, he told the players he planned to bring some of his Jackson State players to Boulder.

“I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis (Vuitton),’ Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns for Jackson State (12-1) this season.

Hunter played eight games at both cornerback and receiver. He intercepted two passes on defense and caught 18 passes, including four for touchdowns, on offense.

Colorado also announced the signing of Jackson State transfer Tyler Brown, an offensive tackle and third-team FCS All-American.

Colorado, coming off a 1-11 season, signed 16 recruits from high school and junior college on Wednesday.

Most notably, the Buffs signed running back Dylan Edwards, a four-star recruit from Kansas who was previously verbally committed to Notre Dame, and receiver Adam Hopkins, a four-star from Georgia who was committed to Auburn.

