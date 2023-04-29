QB Shane Buechele welcomes former SMU teammate WR Rashee Rice to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to stock up on speedy wide receiver options with their latest addition in the NFL Draft. SMU standout Rashee Rice was selected at pick No. 55 in the second round after a trade to move up with the Detroit Lions.

Rice collected over 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns last year for the Mustangs, showing consistent production capabilities. The Chiefs see value in Rice as part of their growing receivers room, and he has the support of his former college teammate. Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele finished his college career at SMU from 2019-2020 after transferring from Texas and spending a brief period as Rice’s teammate.

“LETS GO!! Congrats my dawg @RiceRashee11! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom,” Buechele wrote in a tweet following Rice’s selection.

Rice opened up about his relationship with Buechele during his conversation with reporters in the post-draft Zoom press conference.

“I talked to him the whole time during the draft process; I ran routes with him, as well.” Said Rice, “He called me as soon as my name got called on the TV. I mean, that’s my guy. I know we have a great connection. We just ready to make some plays like we did in college at SMU.”

Buechele spent most of last season as the third-string and scout team quarterback for the Chiefs behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne. This off-season, he will have the opportunity to compete for the second-string backup role against recently signed veteran Blaine Gabbert.

