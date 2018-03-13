QB shakeup: NFL free agency 2018

NFL free agency begins Wednesday, but deals have already been hammered out for a few high-profile quarterbacks during the league’s sanctioned two-day negotiation window.

Here’s a quick glance at who went where on Tuesday:

Kirk Cousins – Landed a game-changing, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons.

Kirk Cousins is headed to Minnesota after landing a three-year deal that guarantees him $84 million. (AP)

Case Keenum – Struck the first big deal this week in jumping at the Denver Broncos’ offer.

Sam Bradford – The Arizona Cardinals moved past the Carson Palmer era toward Bradford. After starting 29 of 32 games between 2015-2016, the QB was sidelined with a knee injury that limited him to only two starts last season.

Josh McCown – He’s reportedly staying with the New York Jets on a one-year deal for $10 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Teddy Bridgewater: The Jets lost in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. The former first-round pick from 2014 could be a New York consolation prize. The Jets are working on a deal to land him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.