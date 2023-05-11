QB seemingly picks CFL contract over Broncos tryout

Football is a business, and sometimes the smart decision isn’t an easy one.

Last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former San Diego quarterback Judd Erickson was invited to tryout at Denver Broncos rookie minicamp. He is a local prospect from Highlands Ranch who started his college football career at Colorado State.

Erickson, 24, would have faced extremely long odds to receive a contract offer from Denver after the minicamp. He was likely offered an invite simply as a “camp arm” for the young receivers getting reps at practice.

Instead of accepting the Broncos’ invite to try out at camp, Erickson chose to accept a contract offer from the Canadian Football League. After trying out for the BC Lions last week, Erickson signed with the CFL team on Monday.

It’s an understandable decision. While playing in the NFL is the dream of every young QB, Erickson had to choose between likely spending just one weekend in Denver or signing a deal with immediate pay in the CFL. He might also face long odds to make BC’s roster, but they will be much better than Erickson’s odds with the Broncos.

Denver currently has three quarterbacks on the roster — Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano — and they have Ben DiNucci and Hunter Raquet set to try out at rookie minicamp this weekend.

