‘The QB School' breaks down Tyson Bagent's preseason tape

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

"Always gonna pull for a D2 guy! Let's go!"

The popular YouTube channel, "The QB School," hosted by former NFL quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan, recently broke down Tyson Bagent's tape from their Week 2 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bagent completed 9-of-10 passes for 76 yards and the highest QBR of the three Bears backup quarterbacks. The undrafted rookie put himself on the radar of Bears fans as a potential underdog backup to Justin Fields.

Here's a breakdown of his tape from O'Sullivan, in his usual detail-oriented method.

