The QB School breaks down Jared Goff’s huge game vs. the Chargers

One of the best sites to learn about quarterback play and just general football knowledge is with J.T. O’Sullivan of The QB School. On this page, O’Sullivan provides in-depth analysis and shares his football experience and knowledge.

During his football career, O’Sullivan played for 15 different organizations that spanned from NFL Europe to the Canadian Football League. This includes a stint with the Detroit Lions in 2007 where he played four games for the Lions.

In one of his most recent videos, O’Sullivan breaks down Jared Goff’s performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 10. Here’s a breakdown of some throws he analyzed in the video:

RPO Concept with a pass to Josh Reynolds

Goff hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown on a deep post

Play-action throw on an out route to St. Brown

You can check out the video below and be sure to subscribe all of the content that the QB School provides.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire