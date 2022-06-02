QB Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement after 17 seasons and nine teams

Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick has called an end to one of the NFL’s most varied career, with the news on Thursday that the veteran will retire.

The 39-year-old’s career was noted for its longevity and its multiple ports of call rather than playoff success. He started at quarterback for nine different teams – an NFL record – over 17 seasons but never appeared in the postseason.

A hip injury shortened his final year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick heads into retirement with some incredible moments and memories. And… I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him 📺 https://t.co/HZusrsLAIm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick delighted and frustrated fans in equal measure due to his refusal to take the safe option. When he was good he was very good – along with Peyton Manning and Dan Marino he holds the NFL record for most games with at least 400 passing yards in a single season (four) – but he also threw plenty of costly interceptions.

He was a star at Harvard before being drafted by the St Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 draft. After leaving the Rams he went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team. He set a Jets record for most passing touchdowns in a season in 2015 as the team narrowly missed out on the postseason and holds the Titans record for most touchdowns in a game (six), which he set in 2014.

He was injured in the first game of the 2021 season in what proved to be his final appearance in the NFL.

His luscious beard earned him the nickname “The Amish Rifle” and he was also known as “Fitzmagic” or Fitztragic” depending on which version of turned up to play.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Fitzpatrick is in talks to join Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage.