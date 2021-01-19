QB Robert Griffin III among four waived by Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens waived quarterback Robert Griffin III along with three other players Monday, while also signing 11 players to reserve/future deals.

Griffin, who spent the past three seasons as a Lamar Jackson's backup, ended the year on injured reserve and was slated to become a free agent in March.

The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with Washington, went 8-of-14 passing for 42 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He played in four games, including one start -- a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 2 that Jackson missed because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In three seasons with the Ravens, Griffin was 33-of-58 passing for 288 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. He also rushed for 139 yards on 32 carries in 14 games, including two starts.

"I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans and the Ravens organization," Griffin said via Twitter. "This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity and there were no better people for the job."

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Baylor was drafted second overall by Washington in the 2012 draft. He has thrown for 9,271 yards, 43 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 1,809 and 10 scores during his seven-year career.

The Ravens also waived defensive back Davontae Harris, wide receiver De'Anthony Harris, who opted out of the season, and defensive back Tramon Williams. Harris made 10 tackles in four games, including one start, this season, while Williams made 14 tackles over six games.

Baltimore also signed quarterback Tyler Huntley, linebacker Aaron Adeoye, defensive tackles Aaron Crawford and Braxton Hoyett, receiver Jaylon Moore, long snapper Nick Moore, defensive end Chauncey Rivers, defensive backs Nigel Warrior and Chris Westry, running back Ty'Son Williams and tight end Eli Wolf to reserve/future deals.

The reserve/deal enables a player to work with a team during the offseason.

The most significant name on the list is Huntley, who ended the season as the Ravens' second-string quarterback. Huntley played in three games, including the fourth quarter of the Ravens' playoff loss at Buffalo on Saturday after Jackson was injured.

Huntley went 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards and added 32 yards on three carries in the season-ending loss.

--Field Level Media