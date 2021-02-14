QB rankings, Raheem Morris’ introduction, Matthew Stafford and other Rams news

At the conclusion of another week of the offseason, it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Here are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





St. Louis seeking damages in lawsuit for loss of Rams

(AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

The Rams left St. Louis in 2016 and have increased greatly in value. The city of St. Louis is seeking compensation for the loss of the franchise. They are seeking at least $1 billion in damages. Good luck with that.

CB Darious Williams' awesome stat

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was great in 2020 for the Rams and their No. 1-ranked defense. There is an incredible stat for his career. He has never allowed more than 70 yards in a game in coverage.

Matthew Stafford ranked above Jared Goff

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions and Rams swapped quarterbacks in a deal that will become official after the beginning of the new league year. According to new QB rankings, the Rams are getting an upgrade, as Stafford ranks higher than Goff.

Raheem Morris is introduced

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Morris is the Rams' new defensive coordinator and was introduced to the media this past week. He gave some insights to what the Rams could look like in 2021. He will keep the Rams a 3-4 base defense. He won't mess around such with cornerback Jalen Ramsey or defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He will promote a few coaches on the staff.

Matthew Stafford ready to shoot his shot in L.A.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Stafford did not think he would end up with the Rams but is excited to be a part of a team that is all-in on this coming season. He discussed the trade to L.A. and what it means. "I've always wanted to play in those big games, I feel like I will excel in those situations," he said. "I wanted to shoot my shot."

