QB race likely to go the distance after both struggle in Minnesota

Aug. 22—Saturday night brought very little definition to the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback derby.

The sense is second-year passer Jacob Eason still leads rookie Sam Ehlinger in the race to potentially start the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks. But injured starter Carson Wentz might have been the biggest winner without taking a snap in a 12-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings during which neither offense scored a touchdown.

The lone trip to the end zone came from the hosts' defense on a tipped interception from Ehlinger, who was 8-of-13 for just 70 yards with two picks and a rating of 36.2 in his first NFL start. Eason started 2-for-8 but rallied to finish 16-of-27 for 132 yards without a turnover.

Both players led a pair of field goal drives and struggled to finish in enemy territory. Head coach Frank Reich hoped to name a QB winner before the preseason finale Friday on the road against the Detroit Lions but will not rush a final decision.

"My hunch is that we're probably going to need to see another week," he said. "Both guys are showing enough good signs, doing enough. Both guys have made enough mistakes, but that's normal. Shoot, it's hard out there.

"We got a whole other week of practice, one more preseason game. I'm not sure yet about the playtime or who will start or how we'll do it yet, but we'll sit down with (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and the staff, and we'll talk that through."

The Colts will also continue to ramp up the rehab for Wentz, who suffered a foot injury during the second practice of training camp and is expected to miss at least five weeks. Monday will be three weeks since the veteran had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his foot, and he returned to participation in walkthroughs last week.

Indianapolis remains hopeful Wentz will be able to start against Seattle, but the team is acutely aware that could change quickly. As the quarterback increases the intensity of his workouts, a timetable for his return will become clearer.

Story continues

Eason appeared to take the lead in the competition to become the primary backup with a solid performance last week against the Carolina Panthers. He followed that up with three of his better practices in training camp but missed some opportunities to widen the gap with Ehlinger after entering the game late in the second quarter at Minnesota.

"The first half was just pitch and catch," Eason said. "I had guys (open) ... and I was either early or late. I've got to make those throws. There were a lot of missed opportunities, some throws I'd like to have back."

Eason calmed down in the second half and rallied the Colts from a 10-6 deficit. He again showed strong chemistry with second-year wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, who led the team with four catches for 60 yards. The biggest plays came on third down in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-2 from Minnesota's 29-yard line with 8:33 to play, Patmon caught a 12-yard pass that helped set up Eddy Piniero's go-ahead 28-yard field goal. Then, with 2:13 left, Eason fired a laser on the run to the former Washington State standout for 14 yards and a first down that helped Indianapolis run all but the final 22 seconds off the clock.

"There were some good things," Eason said, "and there were a lot of things to clean up."

Most of Ehlinger's completions came underneath, and his longest pass was good for just 18 yards. His two nine-play scoring drives covered 44 and 62 yards.

Eason's field goal drives lasted 10 plays for 55 yards and 13 for 69.

Round 2 again should be scored in Eason's favor, but he's yet to throw the knockout punch.

"We're both such young guys. We're trying to develop ourselves and learn as much as possible," Ehlinger said. "We understand this is a marathon, not a sprint, and hopefully we both are able to have long careers and this is just a small step in that journey."