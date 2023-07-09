QB questions, engagement, cap hits and more 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West. What is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals?

Let’s check in on the San Francisco 49ers to see what is new with them.

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

QB room full of questions

The 49ers’ quarterback room is full of questions like the Arizona Cardinals’.

Will Brock Purdy recover from elbow surgery and play like he did as a rookie?

Who will be the better backup, Sam Darnold or Trey Lance?

Who will start Week 1?

10-win simulation

The 49ers are the prohibitive favorites in the NFC West in 2023 and many believe they are Super Bowl contenders. PFF simulated the season and the Niners finish with about 10 wins.

Purdy No. 17 out of 32 QBs

Touchdown Wire ranked all 32 projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Brock Purdy comes in at No. 17, in the middle of the pack.

Under-the-radar 49ers

Who are some 49ers players to watch in training camp who might not get much attention? Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson tells us who to know about.

Brock Purdy engaged

The 49ers have visions and hopes of a championship ring this coming season. It is already ring season for Purdy, who proposed to his girlfriend and now is engaged to be married.

