QB push play gives Eagles their first lead, 21-17

The Eagles have their first lead of the night, with Jalen Hurts getting into the end zone on the quarterback push play with 6:20 left. Philadelphia leads 21-17.

The Chiefs led 17-7 at halftime, but as has been their MO this season, they have had trouble scoring in the second half.

Kansas City had a first-and-10 at the Philadelphia 14 when Patrick Mahomes completed a 5-yard pass to Travis Kelce. But Bradley Roby punched out the ball and Nicholas Morrow recovered.

On their next drive, the Chiefs reached the Philadelphia 39 before Justin Watson dropped a perfectly placed pass on third-and-four and Andy Reid surprisingly decided to punt. Tommy Townsend's punt went into the end zone for a net of 19 yards.

Seven plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone.

The big play in the drive came on a 41-yard throw from Hurts to DeVonta Smith to the 1-yard line to set up the quarterback push play.