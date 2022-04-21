QB prospects for Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason involving trades and likely the most impactful deal came at the quarterback position.

After trading away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, the Colts turned around a few weeks later and traded for veteran Matt Ryan. Landing the 36-year-old from Atlanta was a huge get for the Colts and should allow them to compete for the division.

But even with Ryan joining the Colts for at least the next two seasons, drafting a quarterback isn’t outside the realm of possibilities. The Colts still need a long-term option at the position and it’s unlikely Sam Ehlinger will turn into that.

Starting with the quarterback position, here is a prospect in every round for the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft: