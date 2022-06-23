QB prospect Arch Manning commits to University of Texas

What a way to make an entrance.

In his first-ever tweet on his verified Twitter page, high school quarterback Arch Manning announced that he has committed to the University of Texas.

Arch is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, who was a star high school football player before his career was cut short by spinal stenosis. Cooper’s brothers (Arch’s uncles), Peyton and Eli, each won a pair of Super Bowls as NFL quarterbacks.

Arch is entering his senior season at Isidore Newman, where he’s been starting since his freshman year. He’s scored more than 100 touchdowns over the last three seasons and he’s considered one of the top quarterbacks in high school football.

He’s got a long way to go before potentially becoming an NFL prospect, but Arch intends to continue the Manning football tradition. He’s getting plenty of help from his uncles — Arch flew to Denver last summer to work one-on-one with Peyton, who opted to stay in Colorado after retiring from the NFL in 2016.

The earliest Arch would be eligible for the NFL draft is 2026. First things first, he plans to play college football in Austin, Texas.

