QB P.J. Walker to start for Panthers vs. Cardinals due to Sam Darnold’s shoulder injury

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Carolina Panthers this weekend in Week 10. They will face a different quarterback than what was expected. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold injured his shoulder in Carolina’s 24-6 loss and will miss multiple weeks.

He suffered a fractured scapula and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

That means the Panthers will turn to P.J. Walker to start. His backup will be Matt Barkley, a former Cardinal, who just signed with the team.

It will be Walker’s second-ever start in the NFL. He started once last season in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 24-of-34 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his NFL career, Walker has completed 49.3% of his passes for 401 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

