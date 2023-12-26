'QB one': Ohio State QB Devin Brown brings holiday spirit, gives bluetooth speakers to team

As Ohio State began its Cotton Bowl practices, Devin Brown was not only preparing to be the top quarterback on the Buckeyes' depth chart.

He was also OSU's primary holiday gift-giver.

"Guys, just wanted to wish you guys a Merry Christmas," Brown said, gifting each member of Ohio State football team with JBL bluetooth speakers.

"Christmas came early, baby," Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss posted on his Instagram. "Devin Brown. Yes sir. QB one."

After Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal shortly after the Buckeyes' final regular-season game against Michigan, Brown was named as the starting quarterback for Ohio State's Cotton Bowl appearance against Missouri Friday.

“It’s been great for him,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Brown, “now that he’s healthy and feeling better. It’s like, ‘OK, take this thing and run.’”

In five games, Brown completed 54.5% of his 22 pass attempts for 197 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception. Brown also added a touchdown rush on 19 carries for 35 yards.

Ohio State is expected to have three scholarship quarterbacks available for the Cotton Bowl: Brown, seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbia and freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

Ahead of the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud gifted his teammates $500 gift cards to Express to buy suits.

"Make sure y'all really get some suits, man," Stroud said. "Look fly, man. Make sure we all look like a team."

