QB Noah Gillon transfers back to Tupelo

Jan. 29—TUPELO — Tupelo's new quarterback is no stranger.

Noah Gillon came up in the Tupelo school system and was a part of the high school's football program in ninth grade. He then moved to Booneville, where he started for two seasons.

Gillon is now back in Tupelo and will compete for the starting QB job. The junior enrolled at Tupelo earlier this month and is already feeling at home.

"I grew up with all these guys, and I grew up in this town, so it's been real easy," Gillon said.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder arrives at a good time. The Golden Wave have an opening at quarterback with the graduation of Jeremiah Harrell. He leaves big shoes to fill, having passed for 5,860 yards and 69 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions over three seasons.

But Gillon is no slouch. In two years at Booneville, he completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,688 yards, 39 TDs and 14 interceptions. Gillon also rushed for 261 yards and seven touchdowns.

The three-star prospect was selected to the Daily Journal All-Area Small School first team this past season.

"Any time somebody has some experience, it helps," Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. "He has some experience and has been successful there."

Hardin noted that Gillon won't just be handed the starting job. He'll be competing against Braydon Collins and Oliver Burton, both of whom will be juniors next season.

Gillon has a big edge in the experience department, and he has the kind of commitment to playing QB that should win him the starting role.

"He's just come in and worked. He's been like everybody else — do what he's asked to do. ... He just came in and worked and tried to fit in and let his actions show," Hardin said.

The biggest challenge for Gillon will be going from a Class 3A team to a Class 7A team. Sure, he'll have more weapons around him, but he'll also be facing bigger and faster opponents.

A strong run game, led by J.J. Hill, should help Gillon find a level of comfort. He also will have an experience-laden receiving corps featuring Tyreke Darden and Braylon Mathews.

Tupelo went 9-3 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the 7A playoffs.

"Obviously, more athletes in 7A. But I'm confident in my abilities, and I'm confident in my team's ability to get the job done week in, week out," Gillon said.

Gillon has been friends with Collins for years, and he's getting to know Burton. He said the quarterback room is a healthy one.

"Everybody in the QB room wants to win at the end of the day," Gillon said, "so whoever's going to put those results on the field is who everybody wants out there."

brad.locke@journalinc.com