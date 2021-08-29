QB Nathan Peterman takes all but one snap for Raiders during preseason

Usually in the preseason, teams will use three, four and sometimes as many as five quarterbacks in the preseason. It’s the time of the year when teams want to see as many different players as possible at every position. But for the Raiders, that certainly wasn’t the case.

Nathan Peterman took all but one snap (Case Cookus) for the Raiders throughout the entire preseason. He played the entire game against the 49ers in the third week of the preseason, completing 18 of 29 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Peterman needed every snap as he is competing to make the roster as the third tight end. Unfortunately, the overall results weren’t that impressive. While he did throw for 596 yards, he did throw four interceptions and only two touchdowns. He wasn’t able to consistently throw the ball down the field and his completion percentage was less than ideal.

With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota as the top two quarterbacks on the roster, Peterman’s spot on the roster is certainly up for debate. But if the Raiders do decide to move on from the former fifth-round pick, it will be tough to argue about it considering his lackluster performance in three straight games.

Teams must cut their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET and it will be fascinating to see if Peterman has done enough to justify staying on the team.

