QB Nathan Peterman is re-signing with the Bears

Chicago Bears fans haven’t seen the last of Nathan Peterman. The veteran quarterback is re-signing with the team, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Peterman signed with the Bears last offseason as their third-string quarterback behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian after stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. He was elevated to the backup role after Siemian suffered an oblique injury prior to his start against the New York Jets in Week 12. Siemian was placed on injured reserve shortly after.

Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears in 2022 and started the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where he completed 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss that helped the Bears secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. For the season, Peterman threw for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception with a quarterback rating of 68.6.

Now back with the Bears for a second season, Peterman once again will be team’s third-string option behind Fields and new backup P.J. Walker, who signed a two-year deal earlier in the month after spending the last few seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

