QB Nathan Peterman set to go start to finish for Raiders entire preseason

Preseason was a bit different this year. It was shortened by one game while the season was lengthened by one game. For the Raiders it was different than most. Or at least it was at the quarterback position. Because while most teams are putting two and three quarterbacks on the field for any given contest, the Raiders are about to go wire-to-wire with the same quarterback — Nathan Peterman.

There are two other quarterbacks on the roster. And at one time there were four. Thus far only one snap has been taken by someone other than Nathan Peterman. It was Case Cookus who took the final snaps of the team’s preseason opener against the Seahawks — a handoff to full back Garrett Groshek.

Jon Gruden made the decision not to play Derek Carr at all in the first two preseason games and Marcus Mariota has not been full healthy, so he hasn’t stepped on the field either. From the sounds of it, that will be the case for the team’s final preseason game at San Francisco Sunday.

“I don’t want to play him in the preseason until we get the [go ahead],” said Gruden of Mariota. “There’s a conversation I have with the trainer before every game and I don’t want to play him if he isn’t 100%. His style of play doesn’t really allow that. At least in the preseason. I don’t want him cutting it loose. So, he’s questionable for the game. He’s going to be available on an emergency basis, but right now Peterman will start and Peterman will finish until I get better information.”

So, if you, like me, were hoping to see at least Marcus Mariota take the field, if not Derek Carr, at some point this preseason, you’re out of luck. Gruden has said he saw all he needed to see from his established veteran starters in their scrimmages with the Rams last week, so the first time this season any of use will see Carr or Mariota in a game will be the season opener on Monday Night Football September 13.

Until then, enjoy the Nate Peterman show.