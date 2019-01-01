QB Nathan Peterman among those Raiders signed to reserve/future deals originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hoped to keep Nathan Peterman around longer than the few weeks he spent on this season's practice squad.

The beleaguered former Buffalo Bills quarterback, he of the myriad interceptions and precious few touchdowns, was signed to a reserve-futures contract that will set him up to stay with the Silver and Black through the offseason program, training camp and the preseason.

What Peterman does with that time is up to him and his development under Gruden. Whether he proves worthy of being Derek Carr's backup remains to be seen. A.J. McCarron won't be cheap in 2019, with a bonus and some base salary becoming guaranteed in mid March.

Quality backups are vital, but the Raiders must decide whether to pay that freight or go in a different direction.

The Raiders are going to decide on a punting direction this offseason as well. They signed Drew Kaser to compete with 2018 fifth-round pick Johnny Townsend, who struggled over most of his rookie year. Kaser spent most of three seasons with the Chargers, and while that tenure didn't end well, he shouldn't just be viewed as a camp leg.

In addition to Peterman, the Raiders signed eight more members of their final 2018 practice squad to reserve-futures contracts. Here's the full list:

WR Saeed Blacknall

RB James Butler

LB Cayson Collins

LB James Cowser

WR Rashard Davis

DB Makinton Dorleant

P Drew Kaser

OT Jamar McGloster

QB Nathan Peterman

FB Ryan Yurachek

















