QB Myles Brennan says he's returning to LSU for final season

FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 26, 2020. Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Brennan announced his decision with a social media post on Thursday morning, about a week after 2021 LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his intention to transfer out.

''There's no place like home,'' Brennan wrote. ''Let's ride tiger nation!''

Brennan started three games in 2020, throwing for 1,112 and 11 TDs against three interceptions, before a core injury ended his season.

He entered August camp competing with Johnson to start this season, but a non-football injury took him out of contention and he wound up not playing a single snap during the regular season before announcing in November he intended to transfer.

Brennan's return means that in his final year of college eligibility he'll be competing for snaps against current freshman Garrett Nussmeier and coveted recruit Walker Howard, who formally signed on Wednesday and will be a freshman next season.

Which QB starts next season will be up to Kelly, who coached Notre Dame to a 11-1 record this season before LSU lured him away from the Irish with a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. Kelly replaced Ed Orgeron, who agreed in October to step down after this season.

After finishing the 2021 regular season at 6-6, LSU received a bid to the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4.

It remains unclear who will play quarterback in that game. Nussmeier, who saw action as a reserve in four games this season, would be the most logical choice but for the fact that he could retain four full years of NCAA eligibility if he didn't play anymore this season. Barring some sort of exception granted by the NCAA, Nussmeier would use up his freshman eligibility by playing in fifth game this season.

---

