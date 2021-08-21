QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

A preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears means one thing: quarterback Mitch Trubisky's first game at Soldier Field as a member of another team.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, had spent his entire four-year career with the Bears until the Bills signed him in March to be Josh Allen's backup. Trubisky never lived up to his draft position, and a lot of Bears fans welcomed his departure, especially after the draft when young QB Justin Fields entered the picture.

With the backups starting in the preseason, Trubisky took the field on Saturday for the first time as a visitor. How did it go? Here's how their first drive of the game ended.

Trubisky dealing! He finds Jake Kumerow to polish off a an 11-play, 64-yard drive.



📺: #BUFvsCHI on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)

📱: https://t.co/yP7plsAJWJ pic.twitter.com/o4XepQRrJ2 — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2021

Trubisky led the team 64 yards down the field for a touchdown, and completed five of seven passes for 53 yards. Now that's a homecoming.

Trubisky gets mixed reception from fans

How Trubisky would perform on Saturday was one question, but another big one was how fans would react to Trubisky's return. His former teammate, Bears running back Tarik Cohen, made it clear that he didn't want to hear any fans booing his old quarterback.

If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) August 20, 2021

Did fans listen to Cohen? Mostly. When Trubisky came onto the field, he was greeted by some boos, but even more cheers. Viewers gave their assessment of the approximate boo-cheer division.

Story continues

70% applause for mitch. 30% weirdos and lames. — Bear Down Report™️🐻⬇️🔊 (@BearDown_Report) August 21, 2021

Sounds like a mix of cheers & boos (mainly cheers) for former #Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 21, 2021

Mitchell Trubisky takes the field to a mostly positive reaction.



Welcome back 10. — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) August 21, 2021

Of course, that was before the Bills scored on their first possession... and their second... and their third... and their fourth. Bears fans continued booing, but it was pretty much all directed at Trubisky's replacement, Andy Dalton, and the Bears defense. Chicago finally scored their first touchdown halfway into the second quarter.

More from Yahoo Sports: