Matthew Stafford lights up the Bears in first game as Rams QB
Stafford threw for 321 yards and 3 TD against Chicago in a 34-14 Rams victory.
Matthew Stafford's second pass for the Los Angeles Rams traveled 53 majestic yards through the air and dropped right into the hands of Van Jefferson, who fell down untouched, stood up and scored. The Rams have bet their future on Stafford being the key to turning a good team into a great one. With a dynamic debut against Chicago, Stafford immediately showed the potential the Rams might have unlocked.
Matthew Stafford likely would’ve vetoed any trade that wasn’t to the Rams this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Rams got their fifth straight Week 1 win, crushing the Bears at home, 34-14. Here's what you need to know from the victory.
The Lions wound up getting a much better deal from the Rams by doing right by their longtime QB
Sean McVay was fired up after the Rams' win over the Bears, handing out game balls to two individuals.
Matt Harmon reveals what he cares about most from Week 1's Sunday fantasy action, including Matthew Stafford's instant impact with the Rams.
One game in, the Rams' bet on Matthew Stafford is looking strong.
Just imagine if he played all the snaps for the Bears.
Matthew Stafford was nearly perfect in his Rams debut, showing exactly why Los Angeles acquired the veteran QB this offseason.
Smith's first NFL catch was also his first pro touchdown.
All eyes will be on Mac Jones when the New England Patriots host the rival Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 game at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has thrown the first touchdown pass of his NFL career.
Kylar Murray provided a dazzling hint of how much better he might be in his third NFL season. Chandler Jones made it very clear why the Arizona Cardinals need to sign him to the new contract he wants — and soon. Murray scored five touchdowns and Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 Sunday for a big road win to open the season.
Week 1 of the NFL schedule is almost in the books. Here are some of the top playmakers and biggest losers from this Sunday's games.
Some thoughts on what to make of Trey Lance's rookie debut. #49ers
Breaking down the Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 matchup with Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson
Photos: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.
Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah had four tackles and one pass breakup Sunday, but also got beat for a 79-yard touchdown pass to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
A quick preview of the #49ers' Week 1 matchup vs. the Lions with our friends at the Lions Wire.
Russell Wilson may not be the only chef in the NFC West any longer. Matthew Stafford is cooking in his Rams debut, completing a string of five passes for 69 yards in the third quarter to help L.A. extend its lead to 27-14. After a third-and-5 completion to Tyler Higbee that moved the chains, Stafford [more]