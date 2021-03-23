QB Marcus Mariota takes pay cut to stay with Raiders

With the Raiders in desperate need for some cap room, the one place they could look to get it was by doing something with QB Marcus Mariota. They wanted to keep him, but couldn’t afford his contract at around $11 million. So, it was a matter of either reworking his current deal, trying to trade him, or cutting him. In that order.

The Raiders got their first option and Mariota is sticking around with the Raiders after accepting a new deal.

#Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract with Las Vegas, sources say, as he’ll get a 1-year deal worth $3.5M with a chance to make up to $8M including incentives. It was up and down the last few weeks, but he recently made the call to stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021

A $3.5 million price tag is right about what the Raiders were originally looking for from a new deal. And the incentives that jump the deal to $8 million should Mariota become a starter — whether by injury or otherwise — is what he was looking for.

After taking the first few weeks of last season to get healthy, Mariota stepped in for three quarters in week 15 against the Chargers following Derek Carr exiting in the first quarter with a groin injury. He played quite well, completing 17 passes (60%) for 226 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Showing he could handle the starting job if called upon, even at a moment’s notice.

His return at a lower number is one of the better moves the Raiders have made this offseason so far.