QB Magalei leads Tigers to blowout win in Alva

Oct. 17—ALVA — Quarterback Jaiave Magalei threw four touchdown passes and the East Central University football team took charge in the second quarter and cruised past Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Ranger Field.

The Tigers improved to 3-4 on the season, while Northwestern remained winless at 0-7.

East Center took the opening drive of the game 65 yards in just five plays. Magalei tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Moore and Tommy Yousey's PAT kick gave the visitors a 7-0 lead just three minutes into the contest. The big play of the drive was a 36-yard catch and run by receiver Isaiah Willhoite.

The Tigers then took command of the contest with four second-quarter touchdowns.

Magalei threw a pair of 7-yard TD passes to Moore and Hayden Stewart early in the period to quickly stretch the Tiger advantage to 21-0 at the 10:51 mark.

Just 15 seconds later, on Northwestern's next offensive play, ECU's Darian Williams picked off a pass from quarterback Caleb Deal and returned it 16 yards for a score. That gave the Tigers a 28-0 edge with 10:36 left in the quarter.

To cap off the big second quarter, David Hall joined the scoring parade by hauling in a 20-yard TD reception from Magalei and the East Central lead had ballooned to 35-0 with 3:06 left before halftime.

Northwestern drove down to the ECU 2 — the big play was a 35-yard run by Jashaun Foster — but the Tigers used a huge goal-line stand to turn away the Rangers and carried their 35-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Tigers scored their final touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run by Damuriyon Montgomery to make it 42-0 with 8:06 left. Montgomery got the Tigers close with a 30-yard scamper.

The Rangers spoiled the shutout when Travis Romar hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Deal on the final play of the game.

Magalei finished his big night by completing 19-of-24 passes for 198 yards with the four touchdowns and one interception. He completed passes to nine different receivers. Moore was his favorite target with four catches for 29 yards and the two TDs.

Montgomery had his biggest rushing outing of the season, picking up 89 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Hall added 76 yards on 13 totes for the Tigers.

East Central piled up 404 yards of total offense while limiting the Rangers to 215 yards.

ECU defensive playmaker Devon Roush led all tacklers with nine stops, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Tavare Smith Jr. and Gio Waller also had interceptions for the Tigers.

East Central is back at home this Saturday, hosting Southern Nazarene University. The Crimson Storm, (3-4) dropped a tough 20-19 decision to Southeastern in a Saturday home game. SNU missed a 55-yard field goal in the closing seconds of that contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Norris Field. The last time the Storm defeated the Tigers was in 2018, grabbing the 45-20 win in Bethany.

Note: ECU Sports Information Director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.