QB LaSecla has huge performance in Grace Brethren's return to 11-man football

A huge performance by junior quarterback Ethan LaSecla wasn’t quite enough to deliver a victory for the Grace Brethren High football team in its return to 11-man competition Saturday night.

LaSecla piled up seven touchdowns and 479 yards of offense, but the Lancers fell to visiting Crespi in overtime at Royal High, 56-49.

The Grace Brethren quarterback completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 29 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in 11-man football.

LaSecla also racked up seven tackles while playing safety on defense.

Grace Brethren had competed as an 8-man team the past two seasons.

The Lancers earned berths in five CIF-Southern Section championship games in six years from 2014 to 2019. The program won two Southern Section crowns and one state bowl title.

Aiden Kolesar caught four receptions for 90 yards and one score as four Lancers had at least three catches.

Grace Brethren will play at Diamond Ranch on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: LaSecla has huge game in Grace Brethren's return to 11-man football