QB Kyler Murray wins first weekly award on Nickelodeon

Heisman Trophy winner, #1 overall NFL draft pick, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl selection a year ago … And NOW … the first-ever @Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) weekly award from Lincoln Loud on NFL Slimetime after his 5-TD performance at Tennessee in week 1 pic.twitter.com/Rsbtrf01OT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 15, 2021

The NFL has branched out to try and grab a new generation of fans and one of its latest endeavors is including kids network Nickelodeon. Part of that is a new weekly show on the network called NFL Slimetime, which airs Wednesday evenings, covering highlights from the previous weekend of games.

As part of the show, a weekly NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) is named.

The first such award goes to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

His performance in the Cardinals’ 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans was worthy of player of the week honors in the NFC but he was snubbed in favor of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Murray is named NVP after throwing four touchdown passes and 289 passing yards in the Cardinals’ win. He added a fifth score with a touchdown run as well. Only New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston matched Murray’s five total touchdowns in Week 1.

It isn’t the conference player of the week award, but it is recognition from the coming generation of fans who will watch him play for years to come.

