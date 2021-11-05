QB Kyler Murray could start vs. 49ers without practicing all week

So far this week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not practiced with the team. However, he sounds like a quarterback who intends on starting on Sunday.

Friday’s final injury report will be more telling, but it is almost certain that he will be officially listed as questionable for the game, no matter whether he gets a DNP for his Friday practice participation or whether he is limited.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Murray would be a game-day decision.

Murray said Wednesday that he feels good, despite not practicing.

Because Murray is in his third NFL season and has been in the same offensive system all three years, Kingsbury doesn’t even think it is necessary for Murray to practice to be able to start.

“He is the type of player with his ability and understanding of the system now, as long as he’s getting the mental reps, we feel good about him going out there and executing,” Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Murray echoed that sentiment.

“I think I’ll be good to go on Sunday if I just know the gameplan and get the mental reps,” he said.

He might not be able to take off and run, but he hasn’t done that much this season. Even if he is limited in terms of running, Murray said he “for sure” is able to move enough to protect himself behind the line of scrimmage.

Even the 49ers expect him to play.

“We are still preparing for Kyler to be the quarterback and until we hear anything else different,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Thursday. “That guy’s been a competitor all his career throughout college and in the NFL. So, fully expecting him to play.”

Should the Cardinals play Murray or rest him to ensure he is healthy the rest of the season?

That’s a tough call. However, there is never a guarantee he is healthy later in the season anyway.

If he is healthy enough to play at a high level — at a higher level than backup Colt McCoy if he were to start — then you let him play. You stack wins when you can.

Murray has yet to miss an NFL start.

This could be smokescreen and everyone simply might be making it seem like Murray will start, all while fully intending on having McCoy out there on Sunday, but with what we have seen from Kingsbury and Murray before, until Murray has been ruled out, we should expect to see him on the field and playing.

