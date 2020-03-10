QB Kyle Allen signs new contract with Carolina Panthers

Kyle Allen has signed a new one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, for whom he played in 13 games last season.

The quarterback was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent after spending two years with the team having gone undrafted ahead of the 2018 season.

Allen, 24, made his first start in Week 17 of that campaign before playing a more significant role last year after starter Cam Newton was restricted to two appearances because of a foot injury.

He racked up 3,322 yards through the air and produced some promising performances as the Panthers won his first four games behind center.

But as well as throwing for 17 touchdowns, Allen had 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles as the team lost eight straight games to finish 2019 at 5-11.

Allen was benched for rookie Will Grier in the final two games but the Panthers have opted to keep him around in an extension which is worth a reported $585,000.

Amid uncertainty over the team's long-term future at the position, new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has insisted he wants Newton to stay, with Allen and Grier also in the QB room for 2020.