QB Kurt Benkert explains release from Packers

Kurt Benkert said he was surprised about being released by the Green Bay Packers, but the veteran quarterback expressed respect for general manager Brian Gutekunst and the process behind the decision.

“They way he did it and went about it, mad respect for him, and for the window he cut me in, to give me an opportunity to go somewhere and compete for another job to make the 53, knowing there was no chance to make the 53 here…respect the (expletive) out of that,” Benkert said during a stream on Twitch on Sunday.

The Packers cut Benkert on Friday. While he said he “definitely didn’t expect it” and was “truly surprised,” he understands the process from the team side and is thankful for the timing.

“He could have kept me around for five weeks and then cut me as soon as I showed up for training camp, or kept me around for preseason, given me a quarter a game if that, and then cut me, Benkert said. “I’m just excited to see what’s next.”

Benkert said he is going back to Florida. He’ll go on waivers and should know by Monday afternoon if he’s been claimed by another team.

The Packers signed Benkert after a tryout last May.

Understanding life as a backup quarterback helped ease the pain of his sudden departure. He “knew the situation” in Green Bay being stuck behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love and having no real path to the 53-man roster.

“No room to grow, in a sense,” Benkert said. “This gives me a chance.”

The reality of the situation: Benkert, despite his experience in the offense, was likely to get cut by the Packers at the end of the preseason.

“I know at the end of the preseason, what it was going to look like. Thankful they did me a solid and didn’t waste any time,” Benkert said. “I knew at the end of the preseason I was going to get cut. There’s no room for me on that roster for an extra quarterback on the 53.”

Benkert said social media reaction against Gutekunst and the Packers was unwarranted and unnecessary. He said all the conversations with the team were “really good” as he exited.

Story continues

The Packers still have Danny Etling as the third quarterback behind Rodgers and Love.

The next step for Benkert is landing with a new team and continuing the fight for a 53-man roster spot. But he very much enjoyed his one year with the Packers.

“I’m gonna miss Green Bay, not going to lie.”

List