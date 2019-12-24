QB Klassroom: Washington QB Jacob Eason, Pt. 2

Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 0/1 1/2 1/3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2/2 2/2 4/4 1/1 5/7 (1 TD) 4/5 3/3 13/16 1/1 2/2 1/1 4/4 3/3 8/11 (1 TD) 8/10 5/6 24/30 (1 TD)

Situational Accuracy

Outside the Pocket: 1 throwaway

Under Pressure: 1/2 (plus 1 throwaway)

Red Zone: 3/3 (1 TD)

3rd/4th Down: 5/6 (1 TD, 4 conversions)

Forced Adjustments: 1

Total Throwaways: 1

Bowl games don’t often tell us very much about a quarterback prospect. Bowl games without a starting left tackle and tight end, both of whom are future pros, especially don’t tell us very much about a quarterback prospect.

Washington played their bowl game against Boise State without Trey Adams, a potential first-round left tackle, and Hunter Bryant, who is one of the best tight ends in this draft class. Considering the team also has issues at wide receiver that lingered throughout the season, Washington redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Eason was put into a tough situation against Boise State. Meaningful game or not, Eason was forced to play with one hand tied behind his back.

If anything managed to stick out from Eason’s performance, it was his execution on third down. Eason wasn’t asked to do anything particularly taxing or be Superman on extended plays, but he did have to stick some tough, timely throws on a number of third-and-medium situations. Reading the field consistently and playing on schedule, especially without play-action, hasn’t always been Eason’s strength, so flashing some of that ability against a tough Boise State defense was encouraging.

Here is one of Eason’s third down conversions, arguably his easiest of the day. Boise State’s defense is moving all around toward the trips side of the formation before the snap trying to disguise a potential blitz. EDGE Curtis Weaver is lined up just outside the tackle, two linebackers walk up to pepper over the left side of the line of scrimmage, and the field safety is ten yards deep directly over the #3 (innermost receiver) to the trips side. Boise State are well poised to blitz here. Instead, only Weaver rushes off the edge, while both linebackers fan out into coverage assignments.

If Eason had only based his knowledge off the potential blitz pre-snap, he may have thrown the inside slant from #2 to trips instantly. Boise State’s coverage was intended exactly for Eason to be baited into that and it’s why the outside linebacker immediately looks to cut under the inside slant. Eason sees the defense back off from their blitz, though, and quickly identifies that the inside slant is going to get taken away. He moves onto the outside slant coming from #1 to the trips side and fires a dart that arrives in time for the receiver to fight for the sticks. The entire Boise State defense short-circuits, however, and allow the receiver to waltz in almost untouched for a score. While the touchdowns is a bit of a fortunate outcome for this play, Eason went through the right steps and delivered an accurate ball.

Later in the game, Eason converted another third down on this same passing concept. The redshirt junior QB had to troubleshoot Boise State’s defense in a different manner, though. It wasn’t as easy as moving to the open guy and threading a pass at chest level.

Boise State’s defense isn’t crowding the line of scrimmage this time around. With the defenders over the two innermost receivers to the trips side playing so far off and the linebackers playing so tight to the formation, the Washington receiver running the inside slant should be wide open around the sticks. Asking the defensive back to drive down on that can be tough and there is no way the linebackers get over there in time.

At the snap of the ball, Eason immediately turns to the inside slant and looks to throw. In doing so, however, Eason notices the EDGE defender peeled off the line of scrimmage to go cut under the inside slant, similar to the fake-blitzing linebacker from the last example. Rather than turn to the outside slant again, Eason makes a heady play to locate the ball low and away from his wide receiver’s frame. The wide receiver has to make a bit of an adjustment, but because the location of the ball leads the receiver to the ground and the ball is nowhere near the EDGE defender who peeled back into coverage, the receiver can make a safe catch that puts him just past the sticks. That is the kind of veteran savvy analysts wanted more of from Eason this season.

In other instances, it’s Eason’s raw arm strength that helps him get away with tough third downs. While it’s no secret that Eason has a rocket for a right arm and can fit tight windows all over the field, it’s always encouraging to see a quarterback like that add more examples of actually being able to put that arm strength to use.

No, this isn’t a deep shot that showcases how far Eason can rip it while still maintaining impressive arc and control. Instead, this is a showcase of Eason’s velocity being able to get away with throws across the field that most other quarterbacks can’t get away with. To throw from one hash to the opposite sideline is difficult in college because of the wide splits, so if a QB can do it with these splits, there should be zero concern they can do it in the NFL. In this instance, Eason fits this ball high and away from the coverage while zipping it there on time before the defender can work back to it. The velocity alone is impressive, but that Eason could also guide the ball to a position away from a defender in close coverage from such a tight angle is impressive. Even if Eason isn’t a consistent passer, that he can make these throws puts him in the upper echelon of arm talent among recent prospects.

That very same inconsistency is why Eason is such a troubling prospect. From a pure talent perspective, Eason might be the most enticing quarterback of this class. Be it decision making or questionable mechanics, Eason constantly struggles to make good on that talent, though. Every game of his comes with a few missed throws that had no excuse being missed.

Washington look to be in a Dagger concept with wide splits to the field, which should give the receiver running the Dig route over the middle a ton of room to work with. Despite some pass protections mishaps, the route concept works to perfection and the outside receiver runs into seemingly endless open grass over the middle. Eason misses him by a wide margin and the ball hits the ground before the receiver can even get a hand on it.

Eason’s fault in this instance was his mechanics. In fairness to Eason, it’s not always easy to slide toward one’s non-throwing hand and reset comfortably to make a throw, but he shows no real effort to do so properly at all. As Eason works to his left, he completely swings his shoulders and feet open toward the sideline. While that does make it easier for him to gain ground, it makes it tougher for him to reset over the middle. Opening up in that way can be fine if the QB understands how to fix it when they go to throw, but Eason doesn’t even try to do so. Eason needed to swing his back foot around behind him so that he could open his plant foot and drive toward the target. Instead, Eason keeps his entire body geared toward the outside, yet tries to snap his throw back to the middle of the field. The disconnect between the throw direction and his body’s direction makes for a throw that is all arm, which is significantly tougher for the QB to guide. Unsurprisingly, the shortcut mechanics lead to a complete misfire.

In its entirety, Eason’s bowl game performance didn’t move the needle either way for him as a prospect. While bowl games in general (except for the playoff, of course) should be taken lightly regardless of the quality of performance, Eason didn’t show enough extreme good or bad in this game to swing his fortune. It was nice to see Eason execute in the quick game in a way he’s not always proven he can, but that shouldn’t be enough to change one’s opinion of how well he reads the field. Likewise, Eason’s propensity to misfire on occasion, while concerning, isn’t something new that only cropped up in this game. That part of his game was already well-documented.

Talk of Eason’s draft stock may be a moot point anyway. Eason has yet to make a decision on whether he will declare for the NFL Draft this year. With LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, and Utah State’s Jordan Love already confirmed to be in this class, the top-50 is already starting to get a bit crowded, and that’s without knowing if Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is going to declare. On the flip side, Washington is losing HC Chris Petersen and much of their offensive staff, so Eason may not want to reset everything for his final year of college play. Eason has plenty of risk-reward to weigh as he ponders his decision over the next few weeks.