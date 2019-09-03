QB Klassroom: Oregon QB Justin Herbert

Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 1/1 1/2 (1 TD) 2/3 (1 TD) 0/1 1/1 1/2 0/1 2/2 2/3 0/1 1/2 2/2 1/1 4/6 3/4 3/3 2/3 1/2 9/12 5/5 3/4 1/1 9/10 4/7 9/11 10/13 4/5 27/36 (1 TD)

Outside of Pocket: 7-of-10 (1 TD)

Under Pressure: 3-of-5 (1 TD)

Red Zone: 1-of-1

3rd/4th Down: 8-of-9

Forced Adjustments: 5

Before last season ended, there was talk that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert could be a top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Size, arm strength, mobility, experience — Herbert has everything the NFL loves in a quarterback. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins served as stiff competition, but Herbert’s profile was impressive enough that he could have been a top-10 pick. Instead, Herbert chose to finish out his career at Oregon and, presumably, further strengthen an already worthy resume.

Herbert didn’t make any strides towards the latter in Oregon’s season opener versus Auburn.

Auburn came into this season with one of the best defenses not just in the SEC, but in the country. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown leads an overwhelming front seven, while cornerbacks Javaris Davis, Noah Igbinoghene, and Roger McCreary patrol the back end. It was no secret that Auburn’s talented defense would put up a fight.

With Oregon boasting one of the best offensive lines in the nation, however, the Ducks had the tools to enable Herbert to win them the game. The rock-solid offensive line didn't prove to be enough. Be it coaching cowardice or a decision to shield Herbert from pressure, which he struggled against last season, Oregon slowly surrendered to Auburn’s might as the game dragged on.

Herbert and the Ducks started the game in the driver’s seat. Midway through the first offensive series, Herbert took a deep drop back on a play-action concept and found Johnny Johnson III heading toward the left sideline on a deep over route. Johnson was wide open — one of the last times any Oregon receiver could say the same that evening — and nearly sprinted across the goal line after the catch. The play-action shot got the Ducks inside the 10-yard line to put them in a four-down situation. Oregon slammed four straight runs at Auburn, including a Herbert scramble on third down that nearly put the Ducks on the board. Running back C.J. Verdell punched it in on their last chance.

After a dropped pass in the end zone and a missed chip shot field goal squandered Oregon’s second drive, the offense came back on the next drive with another quick score via a Herbert deep pass. This time Herbert scrambled to his left before loading up to his right to find Spencer Webb in the heart of the end zone for a jump-ball touchdown. While not as orchestrated an effort as the deep play-action throw from before, it speaks to Herbert’s arm strength that he could get off the throw to Webb while getting decleated by an Auburn pass-rusher.

Oregon stalled out for the rest of the half, but came out of the locker room reinvigorated. Auburn’s offense opened the half with a three-and-out series that set up Oregon on their own 47-yard line following a solid punt return from Jevon Holland. The Ducks promptly marched down the field on a nine-play scoring drive, influenced primarily by — you guessed it — a downfield pass from Herbert.

Unlike the other two important deep throws, Herbert hit this one on a designed rollout to his right. He again found Johnson III darting to the sideline and placed the ball well out of arm’s reach of the trailing cornerback. Johnson had to make a bit of effort to close the deal, but with the cornerback trailing close by, Herbert put the pass in the only place it could be for a safe Oregon reception. Herbert had missed on a deep seam throw on the previous play, too, but that didn't deter him from throwing the deep corner. It as if Oregon was deliberately looking for a chunk play to get them into Auburn territory and handed over Herbert the keys to do so.

That rollout rocket was Herbert’s 18th pass of the game and his seventh pass beyond 10 yards to that point in the game. Oregon’s offensive coaching staff had mixed in a nice blend of passing concepts for Herbert — quick game, screens, play-action, rollout — and the eventual score on that drive put the Ducks up 21-6. Maybe Oregon wasn’t quite at full throttle, but they were playing well enough to beat a tough SEC team. Then they scrapped everything.

On Herbert’s next 18 passes, he only threw once beyond 10 yards. Some of that looked to be out of Herbert’s hands. The offensive play-calling sheet shrunk to just screens, quick timing throws, and short rollouts to the sideline. Oregon, more so than in the first half, made a concerted effort to not allow Auburn’s defensive line to take over the game. Herbert was accurate on all but one of those passes, to be fair, but the barrage of short gains weren’t stressing Auburn’s defense.

Some of the conservatism was Herbert’s doing, too. He seemed more comfortable taking the short gains instead of going for shot plays than he did in the first half, especially on critical downs. Even when Herbert had options beyond the short area of the field, he didn’t take them. The Tigers defense played a healthy amount of man coverage and dared Herbert to make a play, but he shied away. Most damning of all, Herbert completed a pass short of the sticks on third down that did not result in a conversion on three occasions over those 18 passes.

One of such failed conversions was on Herbert’s last non-Hail Mary throw while Oregon faced a dire 3rd-and-14, clinging on for dear life to their one-point lead. Auburn dropped eight defenders into coverage, trading pressure potential onto Herbert for covering more of the field. Herbert wasted the extra time allotted to him and dumped the ball seven yards past the line of scrimmage, where the receiver was promptly brought down by a defender.

There is a (weak) case to be made that Herbert just wanted to eat at the clock or didn’t believe anyone was open at or beyond the sticks, but it’s a bit painful to watch a quarterback step up into a clean pocket and deliver a throw well short of the line-to-gain when a conversion could put the game away for good. Herbert effectively put the game in Auburn’s hands. If you go around asking top NFL quarterbacks how they would feel putting the ball in their opponent’s hands when they have a chance to close things out, you would be hard pressed to find anyone comfortable taking that route.

That wasn’t Herbert’s first odd or unsettling play of the game, either, and it wasn’t his last. Oregon was forced to call a timeout on their first play of the game to avoid a delay of game penalty. The same thing happened again later in the game in the red zone. Herbert also coughed up a fumble that Auburn nearly ran back for a touchdown, fresh off the sideline after a massive Oregon punt return. There was also the late 4th-and-1 sequence, in which Herbert suffered a minor injury on the previous 3rd down that forced him by rule to miss the following snap — Oregon failed to convert with Herbert off the field. Herbert topped off the game with one final miscue as he soared a last-second Hail Mary attempt a good 10 yards out of the back of the end zone. Nobody on either team had a chance at the ball.

Some missteps were entirely Herbert’s fault; others weren’t necessarily his fault, but could have been prevented by sound quarterbacking. However much blame one chooses to cast onto Herbert, though, watching Oregon’s offense constantly trip over itself and ultimately dissolve into nothing leaves a bad aftertaste with respect to the senior quarterback.

With Herbert’s senior debut now in the books, there isn’t any reason to believe he is on track to look improved this season. Herbert’s primary concerns heading into the year were consistency and play under pressure, neither of which issues he proved to have solved against Auburn. He may have gone 3-of-5 under pressure in this game, but one of those completions was the prayer he threw up to Webb. Herbert and the offensive staff actively avoided situations that could breed potential pressures for most of the match. He deserves a sliver of credit for not collapsing in those few instances of pressure, but the decent performance was driven by the ball often being designed to come out before pressure could arrive.

Herbert is still a fine quarterback prospect. He can salvage or boost a slowly dipping draft stock once Oregon get into conference play. He has played at a consistently high level before and, while he hasn't done so in a while, he has the potential to reach those heights again. It’s disappointing, though, that Herbert’s mission this season was to make the leap from good to great and he failed to show that progress against one of the best defenses he will see all year. He wasn't bad in this game, but he wasn't as impressive as he needed to be to solidify his status.

At worst, Herbert likely doesn’t fall further than becoming the fourth QB in the class behind Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Jake Fromm (Georgia), and Jordan Love (Utah State). His blend of arm talent, mobility, streakiness, questionable pocket management and err on the side of caution are awfully reminiscent of Colin Kaepernick. In part because San Francisco’s coaching staff imploded, Kaepernick never quite strung together a consistently good career, but he had stretches of fantastic, dynamic play and was rarely a liability to the offense, even if he wasn’t always a boon.

It took Kaepernick a year and a half on the bench for him to bloom into the quarterback he became, and the same may be true of Herbert coming out of an Oregon offense constantly shifting identities over his four seasons on campus. Herbert is trending closer to that mold of a promising, yet unshaped ball of clay than a ready-made top-five pick.