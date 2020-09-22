QB KlassRoom: Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King









Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King vs Louisville (9/19/20) Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 20+ 0/1 1/1 (TD) 2/2 (TD) 3/4 (2 TD) 16-20 1/1 2/2 3/3 11-15 1/2 (TD) 1/2 1/2 3/6 (TD) 6-10 3/3 1/1 4/4 1-5 1/1 3/4 1/2 5/7 0 2/2 1/1 3/3 6/6 Total 4/5 6/7 (2 TD) 4/6 10/12 (TD) 24/30 (3 TD)

Situational Accuracy

Outside the Pocket: 5/7

Under Pressure: 1/4

Red Zone: 4/4 (1 TD)

3rd/4th Down: 8/11 (6 conversions, 2 TD)

Forced Adjustments: 1

Explosive Plays (25+ yards and/or touchdown): 3

Throwaways: 0

The Miami Hurricanes’ quarterback situation has been turbulent since Brad Kaaya left. Maybe longer, depending on which kind of fan you ask. Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, after an unusual hiatus from playing last year, was brought in to change that. If his showing against Louisville was any indication, King is everything the Hurricanes could have wanted and more.

King’s 325 passing yards were the fifth-most of any game in his career and one of seven instances where he crossed the 300-yard mark. It’s not like the skies opened up because he was killing it in the run game, either. He didn’t put up anywhere close to his usual rushing numbers on the Cardinals. On eight attempts, King racked up a whopping nine rushing yards, the fewest of any of his other 300-plus yard pass performances. It was all pass all the time and King looked as comfortable as ever. Dual-threat quarterbacks are always bashed for what happens when they become "one dimensional," but King chugged right along in this one.

King put up those numbers with as many as six drops from his receivers, too. Per my charting, Miami pass-catchers dropped four passes in which the ball was accurate and the catch point was uncontested — just clear, undeniable mistakes by the receivers. One of such drops was even on a would-be touchdown. On two other occasions, King’s targets “dropped” passes while being contested a bit at the catch point. We can give the receivers a pass for those two “drops,” but they were the kind of plays that could have gone either way, they just didn’t happen to go Miami’s way those two times.

Despite all the drops, King still very much got to show off why he can be one of the top passers in the country. In fact, King’s performance on Saturday featured a number of improvements from his days at Houston. It’s hard to look better than 50-plus touchdowns, I know, but the redshirt senior flashed some strides that suggest he is a more legitimate NFL quarterback prospect now than when he was with the Cougars.

For one, arm strength seems to be less of a concern for King. While King always had impressive deep ball accuracy at Houston, some of his attempts into tighter windows and towards the sideline could be shaky. Additionally, King’s hasn’t always been able to find arm strength from awkward platforms. King is no Pat Mahomes now, don’t get me wrong, but it looks as though he’s put himself just over the threshold.

On the one hand, rollouts tend to make a quarterback’s life easier by simplifying the read and shortening the field. On the other hand, King is rolling away from his dominant hand, which is always tough on a quarterback, and does not have time to stop, reset his feet, and drive on this throw. King doesn’t even really have time to flip his hips and climb. The ball has to come out right when it does, in part because King made an effort to hold the low cornerback down on the hitch route.

Despite the sudden and awkward platform, King gets off a throw with plenty of juice on it. To find the proper arc and velocity to throw a cornerback from a stable platform can be tricky, let alone while rolling to one’s non-dominant hand. It’s so much harder to generate torque and follow through while rolling to a non-dominant hand, but King made it look pretty easy here. These kinds of high-difficulty throws are what makes or breaks an offense.

King also showed glimpses of growth in the nuances of the position. Specifically, King struggled at Houston to locate passes in a way that helped his targets. He could get the ball to a catchable position, but he was never doing anything to promote yards after the catch or protect receivers from getting hit. Some of that was being incomplete above the shoulders, some of it was purely accuracy related. Together, though, it led to King too often leaving easy yards on the field.

