QB Klassroom: Hawaii QB Cole McDonald

Hawaii QB Cole McDonald vs. Arizona (8/24)

Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 20+ 1/2 1/2 (1 TD) 1/3 (1 TD) 1/2 (1 TD, 1 INT) 4/9 (3 TD, 1 INT) 16-20 1/1 1/1 2/2 11-15 0/1 3/5 (2 INT) 1/1 1/1 5/8 (2 INT) 6-10 2/2 2/2 2/3 (1 INT) 1/1 7/8 (1 INT) 1-5 2/3 3/3 2/2 (1 TD) 3/3 10/11 (1 TD) 0 0/1 1/1 1/2 Total 5/8 10/13 (1 TD, 2 INT) 6/10 (2 TD, 1 INT) 8/9 (1 TD, 1 INT) 29/40 (4 TD, 4 INT)

Outside the pocket: 3-of-5 (1 INT, 1 throwaway)

Under pressure: 1-of-2 (1 TD, 1 throwaway)

Red zone: 1-of-1 (1 TD)

3rd/4th down: 4-of-5 (1 INT)

Quarterbacks are too important to not have a constant eye on, but with over 100 FBS teams, it can be difficult to keep up with all of the nation’s best passers. This series will highlight one of the top passers each week with charting results and game clips, keeping you updated on potential NFL draft prospects of all calibers, as well as elite underclassmen.

With precious few options in Week 0, Hawaii’s Cole McDonald gets the spotlight this week.

An already polarizing player took his highs and lows to the extreme on Saturday night. Hawaii’s first eight drives all ended in either a touchdown or an interception, with McDonald tossing four touchdowns to three interceptions over that span. On any given play, McDonald either looked like the best quarterback on the west coast or the worst — there wasn’t much room for anything in between.

Arizona gave McDonald plenty of time to decide which version of himself he was going to be, too. On 41 total drop backs from McDonald, Arizona brought more than four pass-rushers just eight times, five of which plays were in the first quarter alone. In the second quarter, Hawaii turned to a spree of empty formations and Arizona counted by going even lighter up front, bringing just three pass-rushers on 10 of 19 drop backs. McDonald was hardly pressured regardless of Arizona’s pass-rush strategy and did not get taken down for a sack even once.

McDonald, per usual, best used that time and comfort in the pocket to throw deep down the field. Hawaii’s offense is loaded with wide receivers primed for a vertical offense, particularly Cedric Byrd II and JoJo Ward, and McDonald has the aggressive mentality to capitalize. Though he recorded just four accurate passes on nine attempts beyond 20 yards, McDonald made his hits count. Three of his four deep completions resulted in touchdowns.

What beauties some of those throws were. The last of McDonald’s four touchdowns — arguably his best throw of the night — was an absolute laser down the left hashmark to Byrd on a four verticals concept.

The other throw in contention for McDonald’s best was a perfect ball to the far sideline on a “Flood” concept — a three-level passing concept that typically features a flat route (short), a sail/corner route (intermediate), and a vertical route (deep). Hawaii came out in a trips formation with the two inside receivers in a tight split. Upon taking the snap, McDonald immediately looked to the “Flood” side. McDonald saw an Arizona defender collapse on the flat route, granting the quarterback just enough room to hit the corner route over the top of him on the sideline.

Due to an elongated throwing motion and inconsistent torque when bringing his torso around, McDonald’s arm strength can waver at times, but when it shows up, it’s as dangerous as any. He is the kind of quarterback that forces a defense to defend every blade of grass on every snap.

A majority of McDonald’s non-deep passing success came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. On passes that traveled 1-10 yards, McDonald was accurate on 17-of-19 passes. One of his two misfires was an interception thrown back across his body straight at a linebacker, but he was near perfect on the rest of his short passes.

McDonald executes well on these quick passes because that is where he most effectively reads the field. Hawaii’s short passing concepts are often run as doubles (both WRs to a side running the same route) or mirrors (both sides of the formation running the same concept), which gives McDonald the responsibility of finding the best combination of leverage and personnel matchup. He has grown to be quite sharp in going through this process and very few of his mistakes or misfires come in the underneath area.

However, this performance versus Arizona captures why McDonald is incomplete as a potential NFL player. He can make the quick throws to keep the chains moving and he can deliver explosive plays down the field to keep defenses on their heels, but the intermediate area can bring the worst out of him. McDonald’s vision and judgement seem to completely dissipate when he is searching for targets in the 11-20 yard range. He has the arm strength and accuracy to throw to that area effectively, but too often he is throwing at opposing safeties and linebackers rather than his own receivers.

Of McDonald’s four interceptions, two of them were thrown near the left hashmark in the 11-15 yard range. In both instances, he either didn’t see or respect the underneath defender guarding the hash area and threw directly at them.

What is worse is that none of what Arizona did in either of these clips should have been anything that fooled McDonald. All Arizona was doing was dropping underneath players to a hook/curl zone near the hash, a standard assignment in any zone scheme, without bringing any pressure up front. No trickery, no trap coverages, no late rotations by safeties to come down and fill those hook assignments. Arizona was just playing ball — conservative ball, if anything. Maybe McDonald didn’t expect Arizona to drop eight defenders in the first clip, but he should have hundreds of practice and game reps reading intermediate passing concepts in that situation by now. None of those reps seemed to be of any benefit on Saturday night.

Throwing multiple interceptions was bad by itself, but when two of the interceptions were nearly identical, it signaled that McDonald didn't do a proper job of learning from his mistakes. McDonald also had a similar blunder versus Utah State last season in which he did not recognize the flat defender had no responsibility to that area and could roam up the seam to defend his pass. He was nearly intercepted on that play, too. Neither over the course of the offseason or this particular game could McDonald improve his vision over the middle of the field. A redshirt junior doesn’t deserve any leeway for simple mistakes such as these.

Rolovich shared that sentiment. Three quarters of play and four interceptions into the game, the head coach decided he had seen enough of McDonald for the evening. The potential of McDonald throwing a Brett Favre-esque backbreaking interception with the game on the line was all too present in Rolovich’s mind. McDonald was replaced for the remainder of the game by Chevan Cordeiro, a redshirt freshman who played sparingly last season when McDonald was in and out of the lineup with injury. Cordeiro made good on his opportunity, leading two scoring drives and a third drive that bled enough time off the clock to leave Arizona scrambling (literally) on their last possession. Hawaii ultimately came out on top, 45-38, with their starting quarterback on the sideline for the final quarter.

There is still a long season ahead, but McDonald’s NFL outlook took a hit this weekend. McDonald’s 2018 was riddled with injuries that left some ambiguity as to whether some of his blemishes were legitimate or a result of not being at full strength. He was clearly a project quarterback either way, but the belief was that a bill of good health could allow him to get on the right track to reaching his potential. One game into the new season, that doesn’t seem to be the case. McDonald is still plagued by shaky mechanics and baffling decision making to the most valuable section of the field.

A name fresh in the minds of college football fans, former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock serves as an apt comparison for McDonald. Not the Drew Lock selected in the second round or the Drew Lock that showed progression as a player switching to a more pro-style scheme as a senior, but the underclassmen Drew Lock whose exciting plays and flashy arm strength were outweighed by inconsistencies and blatant mental errors. Lock, for example, relentlessly threw right at centerfielding safeties as a junior, similar to McDonald’s attraction to throwing at hook defenders. Lock did away with that in his final season, though, while McDonald’s flurry of interceptions against Arizona prove he hasn’t yet made those strides. Stylistically, the two are indistinguishable, but Lock ironed out his game enough to warrant heavy NFL interest. McDonald is years behind in his development curve to earn the same attention.

Lucky for McDonald, he will face a putrid Oregon State defense next week, assuming he retains the starting job. McDonald can not take the weak opponent for granted, though. Oregon State will be looking to take the air out of Byrd’s wings down the field and force McDonald to win the game by beating zone coverage over the middle of the field. Maybe McDonald can prove the Arizona game was just an off day, but if he repeats this week’s mistakes against Oregon State and future opponents, his faint blip on the 2020 NFL Draft radar will fade away completely.