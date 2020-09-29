QB KlassRoom: Florida QB Kyle Trask

Florida QB Kyle Trask vs Ole Miss (9/26/20) Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 20+ 2/2 (2 TD) 2/2 (TD) 1/1 (TD) 5/5 (4 TD) 16-20 3/5 (TD) 1/1 4/6 (TD) 11-15 2/3 1/1 0/2 1/2 4/8 6-10 1/1 2/2 1/1 1/1 5/5 1-5 1/1 2/3 4/4 1/2 8/10 0 0/1 2/2 2/2 (TD) 3/3 7/8 (TD) Total 7/11 (TD) 9/10 (2 TD) 9/11 (2 TD) 9/10 (TD) 33/42 (6 TD)

Situational Accuracy

Outside the Pocket: 5/8 (TD)

Under Pressure: 9/14 (TD)

Red Zone: 9/10 (4 TD)

3rd/4th Down: 6/8 (6 conversions, TD)

Forced Adjustments: 5

Explosive Plays (25+ yards and/or touchdown): 7

Throwaways: 0

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask opened the 2018 season with five pass attempts in relief duty at the end of early-September blowout over UT-Martin. By the end of the month, then-starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was ruled out for the season with a knee injury and the Gators were forced to start a quarterback who had never been a starting quarterback. Not even in high school. Seriously.

Fast forward a year later and Trask is making the case for himself to be the highest non-Lawrence/Fields/Lance quarterback selected in the 2021 draft class. Even if he is still a work in progress, which we will cover, it is hard to look past a six-touchdown season debut.

Trask’s general accuracy stood out as one of his many strengths in this game. Through the first half, Trask was accurate on a stunning 22-of-25 of his throws. One of those misses wasn’t an accuracy issue, either. Trask missed his read and threw right at a defender, so how accurate or inaccurate the pass might have been didn’t really matter.

The feathery touch required to be an elite intermediate-area passer is not always there, but Trask consistently does well to get the ball in a reasonable area for his receivers. Even if he killed yards-after-the-catch or forced adjustments from time to time, it was rare that he flat-out missed on Saturday, which is a valuable skill to have. It’s okay to be an “area” thrower if you don’t have many flat-out misses, especially in a Dan Mullen offense that always gets dudes open. Granted, if the conversation around Trask were “future top-ten pick,” my tone on that would change, but he’s probably peaking at Day 2, so it’s fine for someone in that range.

Down the field is where Trask’s accuracy shines most. He does well to put enough juice on throws to get them there in time while still being able to layer them between or over defenders. Some of Trask’s throws down the hashes, in particular, were beauts. He went 9-of-11 with five touchdowns beyond 16 yards in this game.

Strictly in terms of ball placement, this was Trask’s best throw of the day. Ole Miss came out in a split-safety look and Trask knew he wanted the post. As soon as Trask took the snap and saw the boundary safety widen out rather than spin to the middle of the field, it was curtains. Trask geared up and delivered a ball that was somehow high, away, and in-stride all at once. Catching this ball could not have been much easier for the wide receiver here.

What really stood out through four quarters was Trask’s willingness to play under pressure. Some quarterbacks are “willing” to play under pressure because they just don’t feel it whatsoever, like Geno Smith or Daniel Jones. Trask feels the pressure, but doesn’t let it get to him. He instead shows off an eerie level-headedness navigating narrow pockets and has a flexible enough upper body to get quality throws out from wonky platforms.

It’s not just that Trask is willing to play with bodies around him in these instances. It’s that there is an innate comfort in knowing where and how to reposition himself to get both of these throws out. In the first clip, Trask knows he has to slide up initially, but doesn’t lose his marbles when the pocket closes in front of him. He shuffles for a second before hopping up to free his feet from throwing from the cluttered platform, giving him the freedom of motion in his hips and torso to throw the ball effectively. The second clip, however, Trask is forced to make an instant decision. There is a free rusher and he has no answer but to get the ball out. Rather than panic throw immediately, Trask slides back a step before letting his left foot leave the ground to allow his hips/torso to come around untethered.

Two instances of on-the-fly thinking about how he can best free up his body to get the ball out. A lot of quarterbacks either get hung up with needing their feet planted in the ground or just aren’t comfortable throwing when they leave their feet, but that ain’t Trask. Trask’ll find a way.

In spite of his baseline accuracy and fearlessness under pressure, Trask, like all Florida quarterbacks, still finds way to be frustrating. This game was a microcosm of what goes on in his brain. On one play, Trask can cycle through a few reads and get to a back-side deep route. A few drives later, he will miss a read even a high school quarterback would get killed for. It. Is. Maddening.

