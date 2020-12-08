QB KlassRoom: BYU QB Zach Wilson vs CCU

Derrik Klassen
·7 min read

Left Outside

Left Middle

Right Middle

Right Outside

Total

1/2

1/1

1/1

3/4

3/3

3/3

3/3 (TD)

2/2

2/2

0/2

7/9 (TD)

2/2

0/1

3/3

3/3

8/9

1/1

0/2

1/3

6/7 (TD)

3/4

9/9

4/8

22/28 (TD)

Situational Accuracy

Outside the Pocket: 5/6
Under Pressure: 3/7 (plus 1 throwaway)
Red Zone: 1/1
3rd/4th Down: 4/4 (2 conversions)
Forced Adjustments: 1
Explosive Plays (25+ yards and/or touchdown): 2
Throwaways: 1

*Note: Hail Mary throws, complete or incomplete, are not counted.

Any time, any team, any place. After a handful of wins to start the season, BYU started rolling with that slogan as more games started getting cancelled, postponed, and rescheduled in an effort to bolster whatever playoff hopes they had. They wanted to ensure they had a full, competitive schedule for their resume. Last weekend, No.18 Coastal Carolina, a fellow undefeated team, came a-knocking.

Knocking BYU right out of the playoff picture, that is. Coastal Carolina upset the Cougars in 22-17 fashion, just barely hanging on by about a yard at the end of the game as a BYU receiver nearly crossed the goal line with time expiring. BYU came looking for a fight and they paid for it.

Of course, the overwhelming narrative dump was focused on star quarterback Zach Wilson. Tied for the most touchdowns in the country headed into the evening, Wilson finished the night with just one score, prompting a storm of outrage suggesting he is an overrated player. While that may be fair to glean from the box score, it’s hard to watch back the broadcast and come away thinking Wilson was a problem, let alone the problem.

Let’s break down all of Wilson’s incompletions, for starters. Wilson finished 19-of-30 in the box score, leaving 11 incompletions. One of them was on a hail mary before the half. Another was on a rightful throwaway while backed up in his own territory. Two were random flips to the running back on a scramble, both plays in which Wilson’s other “best” option was just a throwaway anyway. In two other instances, Wilson was charted with an “accurate” pass, but the wide receiver lost at the catch point after getting two hands on it. One more pass was just a straight up drop by the receiver.

That only really leaves four of 30 throws where Wilson just outright missed. For the sake of fairness, let’s look at one of Wilson’s other incompletions and why it went wrong for him.

Funnily enough, this was Wilson’s first pass attempt of the game. BYU have a 12-yard out from the #1 (outside) receiver to the trips side, which is generally a throw any quarterback will take against off coverage. The cornerback is playing with a soft cushion and wants to defend the deep ball, so a quick break off a vertical stem like this can be the devil. However, CCU bring pressure from the strong side, which winds up being a great call versus BYU’s five-man passing concept and weak (left) pass protection slide.

Wilson has to know this ball needs to be out right away. Instead, he tries to read this out as if he has time. In turn, Wilson is not able to follow through all the way on this ball otherwise he would risk leaning into the free pass-rusher as the ball is coming out. Wilson tries to release high/early and the ball sails on him. In order to circumvent that, Wilson needs to speed up his process as soon as he knows pressure is coming. If he wants to still throw the 12-yard out anyway, that’s fine, but he has to then flip his hips and feet towards that immediately at the top of his drop, not set to throw to the slot bending over the middle (his first read). It doesn’t seem like much, but that split second of having to reset is the difference between Wilson’s release point being contested versus not.

To some degree, this blitz is just a great call versus what BYU had schemed up on that down. It happens. If anyone could have fixed it, though, it’s Wilson, and his inability to streamline his process on that rep cost the team. That being said, many of Wilson’s incompletions did not look like this. Many were either outright the mistake of a teammate, an outstanding defensive play despite Wilson making a good throw or both.

Perhaps this was the most frustrating of the handful of drops. BYU calls a pretty simple play-action concept in which the two outside receivers take vertical stems and the slot receiver runs a short post (“glance”). The glance player is the primary read. As intended, the middle of the field clears out underneath due to the play-action, as well as one of CCU’s linebackers “green-dogging” off the RB and/or TE staying in pass pro. Wilson delivers a good (albeit imperfect) ball, only for it to get knocked away by the defender.

In a perfect world, Wilson puts this ball a smidgen more out in front and perhaps even down low to keep it away from the defender. This pass should still be caught at least nine times out of ten, though, and Wilson was unfortunate enough for this to fall in line with the remaining one out of ten chance.

With regards to how BYU ended up losing this one, Wilson also got massively cheated by one of his receivers. In the fourth quarter, Wilson bailed the pocket a bit before finding a receiver near the sideline. The receiver could have stood pat and taken the four yards he was given, but tried to make a hero play . . . and lost 16 yards.

This is a heads-up play from Wilson. BYU are running an RPO with a zone run into the boundary and the tight end to the field running a short “pop” seam. Oklahoma, for reference, has run some version of this for years now. Wilson is supposed to throw to the tight end after the pull, but realizes the low safety crashing on it and the play-side defender squeezing the throwing lane. Wilson bails to salvage the play and succeeds, finding the motion player near the right sideline.

This should be a three or four yard gain to step up 3rd-and-medium, but BYU instead ends up in 3rd-and-doomed. Who knows whether BYU would have converted on the third down, at least they would have had a chance.

Win or lose, Wilson did still get to flash the bonkers arm strength that helps make him an exciting prospect. In one instance, he launched the ball about 60 yards in the air and set up a good catch opportunity for his receiver. About as good as 60-yard passes get, of course. That still was not his best display of arm talent in the game.

Wilson bails the pocket almost immediately on this one. Normally, quarterbacks will get berated for that, but on 3rd-and-15, a little chaos is often better than whatever the schemed call is. Defenses, like Coastal’s on this play, are usually playing passively and have to be beaten with some sort of strike on the move into windows artificially created by a scramble drill.

That’s the exact kind of magic Wilson delivers. After bailing, Wilson eventually finds his man and rips this throw about 25 yards from his spot. Hell of a throw to bail out the Cougars from a brutal down-and-distance.

In the wake of a loss like that, it’s easy to blame things on the star quarterback for not being better. Wilson certainly could have been better on a few plays, no doubt. For the most part, however, Wilson was playing his normal game and was simply bested by a CCU squad that played fantastic ball control and won the field position war. Couple that with some of the unlucky breaks Wilson got from his receivers and it’s not difficult to see how this performance looks worse in the box score than in reality.

Come April, this game will probably do nothing to hurt Wilson. The loss sure does take the wind out of the sails on how fun BYU had been this season, but things will be alright for their signal caller. Wilson is still going to be a top-10 pick and this performance should not have anybody wavering on that.

Latest Stories

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

    The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.

  • Report: James Harden’s trade list includes Nets, 76ers, other contenders

    Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.

  • Mike Tomlin on dropped passes: Catch the ball or get replaced by those who will

    Among the issues that contributed to the Steelers’ first loss of the season was dropped passes. The Steelers were credited with seven dropped passes in the game, which is the most drops in a game by any team this season. The Steelers have also dropped more passes over the course of the entire season than [more]

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

  • Washington exposed Steelers offense and told the world

    Steelers Wire talks about how Washington players weren't shy talking about how the Steelers offense was exposed.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Latest on Yankees' pursuit of free agent DJ LeMahieu: New York 'not certain' they will land him

    The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority of the offseason at the moment. Here's the latest...

  • Larry Csonka toasts Washington win over Steelers in annual show of '72 Dolphins petty

    Like clockwork, a member of the 1972 Dolphins is celebrating the demise of a perfect season.

  • LeBron James hurt by Kyrie Irving’s comments on Kevin Durant’s podcast

    Kyrie Irving may think the media twisted some of his words over the summer, but appears LeBron James doesn't think that's the case.

  • Bol Bol went viral after highlights from Nuggets practice surface

    The 7-foot-2 center was trending on social media after the Nuggets posted a few highlights from practice on Monday.