QB KlassRoom: Alabama QB Mac Jones vs Auburn

Derrik Klassen
·8 min read

Left Outside

Left Middle

Right Middle

Right Outside

Total

0/2

0/2

1/1 (TD)

1/1 (TD)

2/6 (2 TD)

1/1 (TD)

1/1 (TD)

1/3 (TD)

1/3 (TD)

2/2 (TD)

2/2 (TD)

2/2

2/2

4/4

2/2

4/4

3/3

9/9

2/4

6/8

10/12 (4 TD)

1/1 (TD)

19/25 (5 TD)

Situational Accuracy

Outside the Pocket: 1/1
Under Pressure: 7/9 (2 TD, plus 1 throwaway)
Red Zone: 1/1 (TD)
3rd/4th Down: 4/6 (3 conversions, 1 TD)
Forced Adjustments: 0
Explosive Plays (25+ yards and/or touchdown): 7
Throwaways: 1

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is a more productive passer than Tua Tagovailoa ever was. That is not hyperbole nor an issue of sample size, at least not at this point. Through eight games, Jones has completed 76.2% of his passes for 12.0 yards per attempt, 23 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also holds a 207.96 passer rating, which is better than either of Tagovailoa’s seasons as a starter (barely).

All of that is true in part because of what Jones did to Auburn on Saturday. The box score was a fiesta once again. On just 26 attempts, Jones earned over 300 yards while scoring five touchdowns. Alabama’s offense was humming.

And in all honesty, it is important to frame it as “the Alabama offense’ rather than Jones himself. Jones is not a bad player, per se, but the amount of help he gets both schematically and from his receiving talent is outrageous. In this game, for example, Jones threw seven passes off of run-pass options, all but one of which were thrown behind the line of scrimmage. He was also largely protected from having to throw towards the sideline, with 20 of his 25 registered attempts coming over the middle of the field (between the painted numbers). That latter trend is not necessarily always present, but Alabama’s offense does generally steer towards having things work between the numbers.

From a talent perspective, well, it’s easy to score touchdowns when Devonta Smith has multiple plays in a game where he does it all by himself. On one deep touchdown, Smith broke free and had nobody within 20 yards of him by the time he caught the ball. In another instance, Smith caught a slant route off a fake screen in which he acted as though he was blocking at first. The entire defense was caught off-guard and Smith took the moment of hesitation to turn on the jets for a 60-some odd yard catch and run score.

Part of the conflict of emotions with Jones’ performance, aside from all the obvious help, is that his processing was a bit of a roller coaster. Jones is not necessarily someone to throw straight at a linebacker like, say, Jordan Love last year, but there are lapses in his play where it feels like he is going through the motions. One 3rd-and-14 on Saturday put that on display.

Right before the snap, Auburn showed five defenders on the line of scrimmage with the strong safety creeping down a smidgen. It’s possible Jones is thinking Auburn could be in a three-deep, three-under zone blitz and wants to check the weak safety to see if he is giving help to the isolated vertical receiver. As soon as the safety bails off the hash, Jones knows he has split safeties. Without considering that it could be Tampa-2 with a “pole runner” at MIKE, Jones just rips it down the seam between the safeties. The strong safety is able to squeeze outside shoulder while the pole runner does a good job playing the low inside shoulder, giving Jones no window to work with.

Had Jones been a tick more patient and used all the information available, he could have known that a pole-running MIKE leaves the strong hook in a bind over the rest of the strong-side combination. The dig / hitch combination (a.k.a. “Spin”) forces the hook player to either sit high and look for the dig behind him or fly down to cover the hitch. Jones may have figured that “gambling” on the hook to come down in order to open up the dig was not worth it, but seeing as 3rd-and-14 is a doomed down and distance anyway, there should be no reason for him to be worried about a bad gamble. This is not a “follow the basic steps, get the ball out” down. It’s a “be a football player” down.

To his credit, Jones’ unwavering process does work out for him plenty, especially in an Alabama offense that always has someone open. He plays unwavered in the pocket so long as he is on the read he needs to be on. Being hit by a pass-rusher or having the pocket close in does not phase him if he is already of the idea that he can get the ball out on time.

Before the snap, Auburn comes out in a two-high shell before their safety to the passing strength creeps down. Jones may assume the safety is buzzing down for a Cover 3 Buzz look, meaning that safety will handle the hook/curl area to that side of the field. As the ball is snapped, the safety starts to gain depth again, leaving just one hook player for the middle of the field as a Drive combination (shallow crosser / in-breaker) and a checkdown RB work into his area. Jones’ first read here is the shallow crosser from the right side, but since Auburn’s flat defender (6) falls off and the hook defender (20) leans his way, Jones knows to come back to the in-breaker. Jones is not bothered by the free rusher or the fact that the ref is in the way of the throw. He sticks in a decent throw under pressure to pick up a nice chunk of yardage and set up an easy second down that opens up the entire playbook.

Processing was not Jones’ only point of question, either. Jones only really has one mode when throwing deep passes: slow. Granted, that can work seeing as how open Alabama’s wide receivers are, but there are a few instances in which Jones would need to deliver a strike to lead the receiver down the field, and he can’t.

Here is an example where Jones would have been better served putting some heat on and leaving this ball further down the field. It seems as though Jones is trying to throw this as a low-arc heater that will drop in right over the receiver’s outside shoulder, but the ball dies out on him. The throw loses its juice about five yards too short. In turn, Alabama’s receiver has to try and turn around for the ball, but Auburn’s defender is trailing this pretty tight and is able to get a hand (and a helmet?) in to break this one up.

To his credit, Jones does have throws like this. Not only is this throw a bit further, but it’s from the opposite hash. Though this ball still doesn’t have much heat, Jones’ intended target has a step of separation. Jones is able to lay the ball right out in front of the receiver’s numbers, resulting in yet another Alabama touchdown.

Though not an outrageous throw, that touchdown is more meant to illustrate that Jones can throw deep. He often has the touch to lead receivers well if they already have a step of separation. The Georgia game, which was a feature in the QB KlassRoom earlier this year, is a good example of that. Alabama’s receivers constantly got a step on Georgia defenders down the field and Jones delivered a relentless barrage of slow, yet accurate deep balls to win the game.

When it comes to fitting tight windows, however, Jones often falls short because he does not really have a fastball. Jones throws a lot of change-ups — good ones, at that — but he needs more in his arsenal to really be considered a top prospect.

To be clear, Jones is not a bad prospect. In fact, it is more than likely that he is still the top prospect after the clear top four of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance. Jones is probably still worth of a top-100 selection, in large part because of how he can execute a system at a base level, remain calm under pressure, and throw with ample accuracy to most sections of the field. The “playmaker” highs required to really put Jones over the top just aren’t there, though, and he is running out of time to prove he has them.

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Jim Schwartz should not have poked the bear that is D.K. Metcalf

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

    The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • White Sox coaching staff: Tony La Russa adds three new faces to South Side

    The White Sox announced Tony La Russa's coaching staff Tuesday, the new South Side skipper bringing first-timers to the bench- and pitching-coach roles to go along with more familiar faces elsewhere.

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Andre Johnson: ‘Hard thing to see’ Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says it is difficult to see WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby suspended and out for the year.

  • Referee explains penalty that negated Patriots' punt return TD vs. Cardinals

    Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • 4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 23-17 win over Eagles on MNF

    Here are the four studs and the two duds from the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.

  • Packers cut Darrius Shepherd

    The Packers are cutting second-year wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, according to reports from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. Shepherd was an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2019. He made one catch in six games as a rookie and five receptions for 46 yards in 2020. [more]

  • 7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

    Waiver Wire targets for Week 13.

  • Playing with dad, against 'trash talking' Woodses at PNC will bring pressure for Justin Thomas

    Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 