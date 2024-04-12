QB Kellen Mond joining the New Orleans Saints to compete for a backup role

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to contract terms with free agent quarterback Kellen Mond, who’ll compete for a back-up role behind Derek Carr.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis did not disclose financial details when he announced Mond’s contract agreement on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 Mond joins a Saints roster that also includes two other reserve quarterbacks: recent free-agent acquisition Nathan Peterman and 2023 fourth-round draft choice Jake Haener.

Mond began his NFL career in 2021, when the Vikings made him a third-round draft pick, 66th overall. He was a backup with Minnesota as a rookie and a backup in Cleveland in 2022. The Texas A&M star spent much of last season on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies, throwing for 9,661 yards with 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 46 games. He also rushed 438 times for 1,609 yards with 22 touchdowns, concluding his career as their all-time leader in total offense (11,269 yards).

