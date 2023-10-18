QB Katin Houser's 2nd Michigan State football start: No. 2 U-M and its stingy defense

EAST LANSING – Katin Houser knew well before going to Piscataway, New Jersey, that he would become Michigan State football’s starting quarterback against Rutgers. He knew early on during the Spartans’ bye week.

Coaches wanted to make sure the redshirt freshman had time to prepare for his first collegiate start, he said. The verdict on how Houser did in the Spartans’ eventual 27-24 loss?

“He's still obviously very young in his career, he has to grow,” offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said Tuesday. “And he certainly knows that. But I was really pleased with what he did and how he handled the situation.”

Start No. 2 will come against the No. 2 team in the nation. And the program’s biggest rival.

When the Spartans host the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC) at Spartan Stadium, Houser will become MSU’s first second-year starting quarterback to start against Michigan since Jeff Smoker beat the Wolverines in 2001 as a true sophomore, according to a school spokesman. Interim head coach Harlon Barnett said Monday the plan remains to stick with Houser moving forward, even after the offense disappeared in the fourth quarter Saturday and the Scarlet Knights took advantage of the Spartans’ mistakes to rally for a stunning comeback.

“I feel like the biggest thing is to just forget about (the Rutgers loss),” Houser said at SHI Stadium on Saturday. “This game's over, there's nothing you can do to fix it. So moving on to next week, I just gotta go back into film and look back and see what we did wrong and then fix that. And then get into the game plan for next week and just execute it. “

There were big plays and smart decisions, mistakes and near-turnovers in his first game playing in non-mop-up duty. The four-star recruit in MSU’s 2022 class finished 18-for-29 for 133 yards with no interceptions, though he had one overturned with a penalty and two other passes nearly picked off. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder also showed his mobility with a 12-yard touchdown run late in the opening half and his agility — after fumbling a mesh-point exchange on a fourth-and-1 in the first quarter — by diving on the ball for a first down.

The biggest thing that impressed Johnson, though, was Houser putting up three touchdowns — two of them coming on the opening possessions of the first and second half — in directing the Spartans to an 18-point lead.

“At the time we made the change, we felt that's what our team needed,” Johnson said. “We need a little bit of a spark and a different approach. … So very pleased with Katin. I think he did what we asked him to do. I thought he managed the game well, I thought he put the ball in play how it needed to be put in play.”

Said senior wide receiver Montorie Foster, who caught Houser’s scoring pass on the Spartans’ first touchdown drive to open a game this season: “I think he gave our whole team confidence. That's our mindset. We talked about it all week. Our mindset is to score and get the ball in the paint, so that's what we're trying to do every time we get on the field.”

When Smoker started his first game against U-M 22 years ago, the Spartans entered 4-2 overall and unranked, while the Wolverines were 6-1 and No. 6 in the nation. MSU pulled off the home upset, 26-24, on a controversial, last-second touchdown pass to T.J. Duckett as time expired.

Houser gets the start, however, at the head of a squad that's 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten and on a four-game losing streak since relieving Mel Tucker of his duties a day after its last win, against FCS-level Richmond on Sept. 9. The Spartans rank 107th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams averaging 22 points a game and 96th in total offense at 349.3 yards a game.

U-M (7-0, 4-0) boasts the nation's No. 2 defense (233.1 yards), the No. 2 pass defense (142.1 yards) and No. 10 run defense (91.0). The Wolverines are even stingier on points, ranking No. 1 at 6.7 points per game.

That’s the tall task Houser is up against. In the first MSU/U-M night game ever at Spartan Stadium.

No pressure.

“He understands what he was signing up for when he signed the scholarship,” Barnett said. “And this is one of the reasons why he chose to come to Michigan State, it's to play in games like this. He came from a big-time high school program out there in California. … He's used to big-time atmospheres and high expectations. So we're expecting him to do and have a good game.”

Houser’s teammates liked what they saw from him in his starting debut, replacing Noah Kim, the junior who started the Spartans’ first five games.

“Just his confidence level and the way he played, I was very proud of him. And I told him that after the game,” senior receiver Tre Mosley said. “I'm just continuing to push confidence into him along with the rest of the guys on the team, because we're very capable of going out there and doing what we need to do. So just having the energy, the mindset and just knowing that we can go out there and win does a lot for your team.”

Houser said he learned he would replace Kim “a little bit” after the Spartans’ 26-16 loss at Iowa on Sept. 30 because coaches “wanted to give me time to prepare for this game.” He understood that “it’s a big deal” to be taking over as a Power Five starting quarterback.

For three quarters, he had MSU in position to end its losing streak. Then two special teams turnovers curtailed that momentum in the fourth. He and the Spartans had two chances on offense to regain it. Both were three-and-out possessions.

“I just think the biggest thing was trying to stay as calm and as cool as I could be,” Houser said. “I'm not trying to get my emotions too high or too low, just trying to stay neutral and be someone my teammates can rely on. …

“I feel like I was prepared. The preparation I had, even from all the way back to spring ball and fall camp and the couple minutes I got in earlier this season, I feel it prepared me for this moment. I feel like I was ready to go in. The offense executed for the most part.”

That also impressed Johnson.

“We always talk about it at the quarterback position. You kind of have to be cool in chaos,” Johnson said. “And I thought, if you looked at the game, he demonstrated that and he did a very nice job of that. It's something that we've been working on ever since his arrival here.”

Senior J.D. Duplain said he felt Houser “did a great job” in his first start. That gives the left guard trust in the youngster going into his first U-M game.

“He's done a great job stepping into that role,” Duplain said. “He gives it all he has every day in practice. So when you see a guy that plays as hard as he can every single snap, you're gonna have trust in him.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: QB Katin Houser gets stingy U-M defense